OBB, Sport-S qualify for Africa Club Championship

OBB is a team expected to challenge the top order in women’s volleyball. And if winning the serie B title last season was not enough, their victory in the National Club Championship painted a clearer picture.





Protus Soita’s charges dismissed Sport-S ladies 3-1 in the final played Sunday afternoon in Iganga to send the home crowd into celebration.





It was a dream start for the home side in the final. OBB took a quick 4-0 lead and stretched it to 8-2 to force Sport-S into a time out.





New recruits Maureen Mwamula, Faith Magole and Jesca Kaidu provided the experience needed at the top level to see OBB over the line.





Mwamula and Hadija Otin did the most damage as OBB raced to two sets but Sport-S ralied back to take the third frame and stretch the game.





With Sport-S starting the fourth set on the front foot, OBB needed to kill off the game and Mwamula’s attack and block in key moments saw momentum swing.





When the Serie B champions came back to lead 18-14, Malik Ddamulira’s charges took a timeout but could not recover to force a decisive.





Dominant





OBB finished the tournament with no defeat. They beat Espoir and Kampala University 3-0 before ending their group action with a 3-1 victory over KCB Nkumba.





A 3-1 win over KAVC followed in the quartefinals and the 3-0 victory over defending champions Ndejje Elites sent signals to the expectant home crowd.

“The preparations were good on our side and I’m glad it all paid off,” Soita told Daily Monitor.





“This will give us confidence as we start the league,” he added.





The victory means the newly promoted outfit qualify for next year’s Africa Club Championship.





Sport-S men defeated league champions OBB 3-0 to win the men’s category.





National Club Championship

Final

W- OBB 3-1 Sport-S