OBB, Sport-S spike into dominance

The year 2022 will be remembered for many things but especially for OBB’s arrival on the volleyball scene.

The Iganga-based side were only playing in the top flight for the first but made light work of Nemostars to win the National League title on first attempt.

Coached by Lawrence Yakan, OBB played the League finals like they had been at that stage for years. Yet it was only their maiden season in the top-flight.

They dominated but lost the opening game of the series 3-1 before bouncing back to win the remaining two games and seal the deal.

Having been dismissed by Sport-S and Nemostars in the regular season, OBB were the underdogs in both the semis and finals against the two sides.

Opposite Ivan Ongom, libero Sharif Nabanji and setter John Bosco Opendi led from the front to inspire the side to victory and put a stop to Nemostars’ dominance.

Elijah Apunyo, Salva Marial and Kelvin Kiplagat were all in good form as OBB’s raw power and hunger overcame Nemostars’ experience in the end.

Ndejje bounce back

Ndejje Elites’ 2-1 win over VVC in the finals emphasized the importance of experience at the big stage.

Having lost Game One, Ndejje needed to find answers and stop a VVC side that was riding on the fierce attack led by Joan Tushemereirwe and Catherine Ainembabazi.

Luckily for the university side, there were seven days between Game One and Game Two, and corrections were made at the training ground.

Ronald Kitosi’s charges came back stronger for the two remaining games that came in succession.

Taking Game Two swung Ndejje's way and with Game Three happening 24 hours later, the Elites took advantage to lift the title.

It was a title comeback for the Luwero-based outfit having had to come from behind to defeat KCCA 2-1 in the semis.

The win in the finals came just weeks to the start of the Women’s Africa Club Championship in Tunisia, where Ndejje were Uganda’s sole representative.

Drawn in a group that had powerhouse Carthage of Tunisia, eventual winners KCB of Kenya and Ivory Coast’s ASEC MIMOSA, Ndejje lost two and won one to progress to the Round of 16.

There, another Kenyan side, Pipeline awaited and ended Ndejje’s further progress.

Up next was a fight for positions 9-16, starting with a clash against Ethiopia’s National Alcohol which they easily won in straight sets.

Another victory over Customs set up a clash with Rwanda Revenue Authority in what would be a fight for ninth place.

The Rwandan side won 3-2 to see Ndejje finish 10th.

Sport-S, OBB win Club Championships

Sport-S men defeated league champions OBB 3-0 to win the National Club Championship hosted in Iganga.

It was the second time the Nsambya outfit were winning the same cup, having lifted it in January, in the postponed 2021 edition final.

The final in Iganga was expected to be a lot more competitive with host side OBB riding on the big crowd’s full voice but it was Warren Muhangi’s troops that finished the job early.

That defeat marked the end to Yakan’s tenure at the helm and in came Luke Eittit, who has since been replaced by Johnson Kawenyera.

OBB’s ladies’ side had earlier beaten Sport-S 3-1 to win their first ever Club Championship and send a message that the league title is something they can fight for next.

Having recruited experienced trio of Jesca Kaidu, Faith Magole and Moreen Mwamula, OBB mean business and are now fourth on the league log halfway through the regular season.

And if winning the Serie B title last season was not enough to send a message to teams in the top flight, OBB’s victory in the National Club Championship painted a clearer picture.

Nemostars struggles continue

It is hard to predict how the Nemostars story will play out in the future. The club has been struggling to impress since the demise of its founder Neko Moduse Ojala last year.

That loss in the finals marked the start of a downward trajectory for Andrew Okapis’ charges and it looks like they are yet to start their journey back to the top.

Currently fourth on the league log, Nemostars are off the pace behind Sport-S and OBB.

The loss of starters Jonathan Tumukunde and Emanuel Elanyu to OBB and KAVC respectively left a hole that is yet to be filled by the six-time champions.

The team’s troubles were further highlighted in the National Club Championship when they failed to make it out of the group, the first time that has happened in the club’s history.

Sport-S setting pace

The Sport-S franchise has set early pace in the National Volleyball League this new season.

The men’s side is yet to lose a game and top the log with 24 points. They are yet to drop a set.

The women’s side, on the other hand, only lost their first league game in the last game of the first round, a 3-0 loss to KCCA.

They, however, remain top of the log with 18 points.