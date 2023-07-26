Odockchen hails Okello, Munguyek for title defence

Uganda came into the sixth edition of the U- 12 East Africa Tennis Championship team competition chasing both Gold and qualification for the next round, the U-12 African Junior Teams Championship whose venue will be communicated by the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) before August ends.

By virtue of reaching the final after beating Kenya (2-0), the boys’ team of Samuel Okello, Cosmos Mungriek and Abdbul Aguba automatically clinched U-12 African Junior Teams Championship qualification before getting the job done against Burundi (2-1) in the final.

Coach Edward Odockchen spent majority of the tournament watching from the stands of Kampala Club which hosted the event with Jibu Water as hydration partners.

“We had prepared well for a couple of weeks and the boys were confident of defending the title. They are good players that have what it takes to dominate the region for a long time,” Odockchen told Daily Monitor.

Uganda also won the boys’ category last year in Kigali, Rwanda with Okello on the team.

East Africa has stiff competition with notable talents in Kenya, Tanzania, Seychelles, Rwanda and Burundi especially at grassroots level.

Defending the title was an uphill task the boys responded to well despite facing good players.

Tanzania coach said Ednah Joy was in awe of the talent and abilities she witnessed at the four day tournament.

“The question is if they can stay in the game without losing interest as they grow. There is a lot of talent from across both boys and girls, the challenge is keeping them interested in the game,” she said.

Odockchen is turning his focus on the continental challenge that awaits his boys.

He has about two months before his players come face to face with some of the best players on the continental in that age bracket.

In the girls’ category, Uganda finished fourth behind Burundi, Kenya and Tanzania.

Standings (boys)

1. Uganda 10 Pts

2. Burundi 8 Pts

3. Kenya 6 Pts

4. Rwanda 4 Pts

5. Tanzania 2 Pts

6. Seychelles 0 Pts

Standings ( Girls)

1. Burundi 10pts

2. Kenya 8pts

3. Tanzania 6pts

4. Uganda 4pts

5. Rwanda 2pts