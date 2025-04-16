Of Ugandan teenagers and World Cups

Uganda’s name is not a familiar one at global team competitions - the World Cup showpieces in particular.

Until the turn of the century, only the She Cranes carried that prestigious tag of having featured at the Netball World Cup, back in 1979 in Trinidad & Tobago.

And 25 years on, the story is slowly changing for the country’s sports sector. At least now for four years in a row, Uganda will boast of a slot at a team World Cup.

Come November, Uganda will present footballers for the first time at a Fifa World Cup, the Under-17 showpiece in Qatar.

The Cubs will feature after defeating Gambia 2-1 at the Ben M’Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida on Saturday in a play-off tie to book one of the last two slots of 10 for Africa via the Total Energies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

This historic achievement came off the back of teenagers assembled by coach Brian Ssenyondo and therein, football broke barriers to the global stage.

This came on the back of two Afcon U17 appearances at the Tanzania 2019 and Morocco 2025 editions. With senior teams, Uganda has labored to grace the World Cup stage.

In football itself, the Cranes face a mathematically tough task to advance from Group G in the ongoing qualifiers to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the Americas, despite the tournament being expanded to 42 teams.

Actually, only She Cranes in netball, the women’s basketball 3x3 side and both men and women’s rugby 7s sides have advanced to senior World Cup tourneys.

However, the country’s teens have found a way to the World Cups. The U-20 football side - Hippos - which comprised the likes of Aziz Kayondo, Derrick Kakooza, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda and company, lost the Afcon U20 final 2-0 to Ghana.

Regardless, they had qualified together with Ghana’s Black Starlets, Tunisia and Gambia for the Fifa U20 World Cup finals which were due to happen in Indonesia only for Fifa to cancel the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The U17 national team coaches.

Before the Cubs, the Baby Cricket Cranes witnessed three appearances at the ICC (International Cricket Council) Youth ODI (One Day International) World Cup.

They made a bow at the 2004 edition Bangladesh and returned two years later in Sri Lanka before a recent appearance in the West Indies comprising Pascal Murungi and Juma Miyagi three years ago.

It did not take long before the Cricket Cranes themselves, led by Brian Masaba, got a ticket to the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies last summer.

Similarly, golf has enjoyed space at the global stage with boys and girls featuring at the 2023 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.

It perhaps all serves a reminder that youth structures must be robust for a sport to enjoy delight and limelight at the senior stage.

Or rather, it further resonates with the demographics of the country, which is genuinely among the youngest nations in the world.

Ssenyondo’s boys led by gifted James Bogere and Elvis Torach now carry unique dreams, many Ugandan footballers have never had.

UGANDA AT 2025 AFCON U17

MATCH RESULTS

Mar 30: Morocco 5-0 Uganda

Apr 3: Uganda 3-0 Tanzania

Apr 6: Uganda 1-2 Zambia

Apr 12: Uganda 2-1 Gambia

LEADING SCORERS

7 Goals: Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso)

6 Goals: Alynho Haïdara (Ivory Coast)

4 Goals: Ziyad Baha (Morocco)

3 Goals: Densel Liyun (Angola), Hamza Abdelkarim (Egypt), Alieu Drammeh (The Gambia), Ndjicoura Bomba (Mali), Ilies Belmokhtar (Morocco), Neo Bohloko (South Africa), Anisse Saidi (Tunisia), James Bogere (Uganda)

UGANDA AT THE WORLD CUPS

FOOTBALL

2025 Fifa U-17 Men’s World Cup (Qatar)

CRICKET

2004 ICC U-19 World Cup (Bangladesh)

2006 ICC U-19 World Cup (Sri Lanka)

2022 ICC U-19 World Cup (West Indies)

2024 ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup (West Indies)

NETBALL

1979 Netball World Cup (Trinidad & Tobago)

2015 Netball World Cup (Australia)

2019 Netball World Cup (England)

2023 Netball World Cup (South Africa)

RUGBY

2009 Women’s Rugby 7s World Cup (UAE)

2018 Men’s Rugby 7s World Cup (USA)

2022 Men’s Rugby 7s World Cup (South Africa)

BASKETBALL

2014 Women’s Fiba 3x3 World Cup (Russia)

2018 Women’s Fiba 3x3 World Cup (Philippines)

GOLF