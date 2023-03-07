Ofoyuru, Natuhereza win inaugural Uspa awards

During their monthly meeting on Monday, members of Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) unanimously agreed to name Jacob Kiplimo the athlete of the month of February.

Kiplimo won gold at the 2023 World Cross-country Championships in Australia on February 18 beating a field that included Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi, who was left to settle for silver by nine seconds, and fellow countryman Joshua Cheptegei, who was good for bronze.

The proposed nominees list, before the unanimous decision was taken to back Kiplimo for the weight of a world achievement, had initially included badminton ace Fadilah Shamika - who won gold at the All Africa Senior Championships in South Africa and three bronze medals (women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles) in the Uganda Juniors International last month.

It also had the Gazelles, who made it to the finals of the Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers and the Uganda Hippos duo of Rogers Mugisha and Rogers Torach who were named in the 'Best XI' of the Africa Cup of Nations U-20 Championship in Egypt.

New awards

Mugisha popped back as a nominee in the newly introduced Promising Talent Award but he garnered 175 points - just five behind badminton starlet and eventual winner Eric Ofuyuru, who made the main draw of the Uganda Junior International Challenge.

Kamiyat Naigaga, who is helping Asubo-Gafford turnaround their season from a relegation scrap in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) had 155 points while KCCA U-17 player Amos Ayikobua had 115.

The second new award (Supportive/Assist Award) at the sitting went to basketball coach and Fuba technical director Nicholas Natuhereza for his role behind the curtains as the Gazelles' made that aforementioned final.

He had 185 points - also five ahead of badminton chief executive officer Simon Mugabi. This list also had the Asubo-Gafford duo of midfielder Zaitun Namaganda (140 points) and coach Rogers Nkugwa (90).

Executive powers

The Uspa executive led by president Moses Al-Sayeed Lubega retain the rights to choose the winner of the Sporting Award and February's winner is Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

Lubega said they were impressed by the body's "long established support to extend sport and education outside of the central region."

"They pushed badminton tournaments to the east (Mbale), north (Gulu) on top of extending training on computer literacy and internet to players in those areas.

In the just concluded Uganda Junior International, they stepped in to support when interest from so many entries from abroad looked likely to dump a logistical burden on the organizers."

The executive also announced that they will hold the 2022 Media Excellence Awards (for journalists) and also reward the best sports personalities of 2021 at a joint gala in May.

FEBRUARY WINNERS



Sports Personality of the Month: Jacob Kiplimo (Athletics)

Promising Talent: Eric Ofuyuru

Supportive/Assist: Nicholas Natuhereza

Sporting: Uganda Communications Commission