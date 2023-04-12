Oga hoping to cast Masters' Swimming net into informal sector

The goats meat market along Gayaza Road, popularly known as Ku Mbuzzi, is probably the last place you expect to find a swimmer.

Yet Moses Oga, a vendor in this market, says he is a self taught swimmer trying to make ends meet in the aforementioned place.

He learnt how to navigate through water in the rapids of River Nile in Jinja but has hardly swum beyond a few casual gigs for the last seven years.

"I was initially a fisherman but I went on getting better at swimming. Now, when people come to Jinja for events like Nyege Nyege, it us that help them swim through the Nile," Oga, who looks to be in his late 20s, shared.

However, a recent meeting with former Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) president Donald Rukare - now chairman Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) - could see Oga fully return to the sport, perhaps as a masters swimmer (category for swimmers aged 25 and above).

USF has struggled to break into communities to bring out competitive swimmers but masters swimmers has helped them cast the net wider.

Recent masters' events have not only had retired swimmers but also participants from as far as Jinja, the corporate world, life guards, journalists especially for the top clubs like Altona, Formidables and Dolphins. Someone from the informal sector like Oga could be a huge addition too.

The challenge

"When I met Moses, he was dressed in a Fufa kit so I asked him if he had any interest in sport," Rukare, a member of Formidables, shared on Sunday when he met Oga and a friend for a challenge at Nob View Hotel's swimming pool.

"He said he could swim and I challenged him to a race just to see how we can promote swimming for life, health for people of all walks of life and ages. We also wanted to see how we can support him and his team to continue swimming.

When we came here, my worry was on whether they could really swim but they proved they can. It is amazing that we can find talent in places we have not thought of beyond our structures of schools and clubs," Rukare said.

Although both were beaten by Rukare in the 50m freestyle race, Oga showed basic understanding of the stroke. His ability to keep his head above the water and his strong arm pulls could also do for open water swimming.