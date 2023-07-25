Ogwang challenged to give She Cranes a home

The Uganda national netball team the She Cranes was flagged off for the Netball World Cup at Kampala Serena Hotel by Peter Ogwang, the State Minister for Sports.

Ogwang urged the She Cranes to work hard and market themselves so that they can be spotted by outstanding teams to play professional netball.

“It is upon you to take advantage of this platform. This might be the game changer of your life,” Ogwang said.

“You are not under dogs. You have been there and you will continue to be there. We have done our part and now the rest is yours,” added Obua who confirmed that the She Cranes will be receiving Shs10m as World Cup allowances.

The minister also tasked the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) to pay winning bonuses to players given they received Shs900m from government for World Cup preparations as well as funds from sponsors.

Meanwhile, UNF officials including the team patron Magaret Zziwa and federation vice president Flavia Byekwaso complained to the minister about the She Cranes lack of a home and training ground in their speeches.

The She Cranes started Netball World Cup preparations from a community court in Kamwokya and were always disturbed by harsh weather conditions as the facility is not roofed.

At the official launch of their world cup preparations, Ogwang, offered that they should train from the indoor arena in Lugogo.

However, the team would later be denied access to the facility by other sports disciplines that had booked it in advance.

They later settled for a private owned arena in Nakirebe that was far away from their residential camp.

In response to their query, Ogwang informed that they are in negotiations with a construction company that will enhance the indoor arena in Lugogo.

He also revealed that the Namboole Stadium that is still under renovation will also accommodate indoor games such as netball.