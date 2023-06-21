Ogwang reiterates govt commitment to promoting para-sport

Uganda could take about 50 players to the inaugural 2023 Africa Paralympic Games in Accra, Ghana come September.

With 10 track and field athletes, six para-powerlifters, a wheelchair basketball team and an amputee soccer team, this will be the largest contingent Uganda has ever sent to major Games, a direct result of improved government funding.

In the 2023-24 financial due to start in July, government allocated Shs1.2b to the Uganda Paralympic Committee (UPC) to facilitate its international engagements, like sending three runners to the World Para-athletics Championship in Paris in early July and prepping for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The funding is a huge shift, but sports minister Peter Ogwang does not want it to be a one-off.

“We are committed to promoting and supporting parasport that is why we allocated Shs1.2b for the new financial year,” said Ogwang while closing the four-day wheelchair sports coaching clinic at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

“As government, we must purchase equipment for para-sport because if we have the right equipment, our potential to win increases. We cannot rely on only donations.”

The clinic under Global Sports Mentoring Program, an initiative of the US Department of State, was conducted by University of Arizona coach Peter Hughes and his Canadian colleague Dan Altan, who co-founded Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide—a charity that aims to promote social change through wheelchair sports.

Last year, the charity donated 10 standard sporting wheelchairs, which largely helped Uganda’s basketball team to qualify for the Accra Games.

About 30 athletes and 10 coaches of wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby learnt skills of the game, leadership, rules and tactics, among others.

Ogwang thanked the US government for the support to develop parasport. “I also want to thank our trainers for sacrificing and travelling all the way here to train our athletes and coaches. We still need more training.”

Athletes first

Ogwang, the chairman organising committee for the Accra delegation, answered Wheelchair Basketball Federation president Sulaiman Mayanja’s prayer of adding a team helper to the delegation but taking a referee will be discussed.

He said that athletes are the top priority.

“Even if it requires dropping some officials or reducing their allowances and adding them to the athletes I will do it.”

He added: “Government is planning projects to enable para-athletes to train and play without worrying about food at home, rent, etc.

“Many might lack the qualifications for a good job having missed education due to disability but we are planning projects that will give them the skills and the means to earn a living.”

Where are the children?

Ogwang also emphasised the need for engaging children with disabilities in such mentorship programmes.

“This is great but I would be happier to see you also bringing children on board.”

In an interview, he added: “Involving children at a young age supports our goal of inclusiveness. And if they start playing at a young age, they learn quicker and stand higher chances of winning.”

Facilities lacking

Coach Hughes said the basketball team must train regularly ahead of Accra in September. But they won’t access a somewhat conducive indoor facility like Lugogo. In fact, during the clinic, they shared it in shifts with the para-badminton team and the netballers preparing for the World Cup next month.

For the future Mayanja requested for a facility exclusive to para-sport. But Ogwang reiterated the government’s plan to build a modern 15000-seater stadium at Lugogo.

UPC president Bumali Mpindi thanked Ambrose Tashobya for the overwhelming support for wheelchair basketball “even before you became National Council of Sports chairman.”