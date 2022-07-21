Ogwang replaces Hamson Obua as Sports Minister

Sport loves a swap deal. Many will recall Arsenal letting Ashley Cole go to Chelsea and getting William Gallas in return.

Or Barcelona opting to let Samuel Eto’o join Inter Milan so they could get Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Yesterday, President Museveni pulled his own in-country exchanges – not in football terms but in terms of administration – as Hon Peter Ogwang, Member of Parliament for Ngariam County in Katakwi District, replaced Ajuri County MP Hon. Denis Hamson Obua as Minister of State for Sports.

Obua did not exactly move to Ogwang’s former docket as Minister of State for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President but has been appointed Government Chief Whip.

The priorities

Obua was first appointed Sports Minister on December 14, 2019 replacing the long-serving Workers MP Hon. Charles Bakkabulindi.

In an interview run by this Monitor on December 19, 2019, Obua picked facilities, the law and attracting funding from both government and corporate society as the main priorities for his tenure.

Talk about the law has been somewhat quiet but Obua did speak his voice hoarse about facilities – especially the fast tracking of works at the High Altitude Centre in Teryet and Akii Bua Memorial Centre in Lira. Ogwang’s starting

His biggest achievement, however, will be leading the push to increase government’s funding towards sports from Shs17bn – after Covid-19 enforced cuts just a few months into his tenure – to Shs47bn. Getting Parliament to ring-fence funds for the different federations, which he regularly met through their national forum, is also a huge positive from the Obua-led administration.

Before that, National Council of Sports (NCS) had also secured a vote to receive its funds directly from the national treasury rather than through the Ministry of Education and Sports as had been the case in the long past.