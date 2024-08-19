Ogwang, Rukare rant at Olympic dinner

The State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang used the National Council of Sports (NCS) welcome dinner for the athletes from the Paris 2024 Olympics to let off some steam.

His hour-long speech oscillated from confrontational, to appealing. Much as it was eccentric, he spoke from the heart and tore into everyone - from athletes to journalists.

Ogwang was steered into action by Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Donald Rukare, who equally picked on journalists as he explained Uganda’s performance at the Games.

“Most of you criticizing these athletes have never competed in any sport, you do not know what it takes to compete at that level,” Rukare said.

Suffice to note that UOC had a chance to tell their own story and expectations to the public when they elected to do a souvenir magazine for the Games but the book did not come out.

There were also fewer press conferences this time as compared to Tokyo 2020 where UOC regularly called journalists just to give updates. The few this time were limited to unveiling sponsors - a thing that obviously gives more mileage to the leaders.

And while sports leaders are quick to fire back at what they term as negative stories, barely any of them acknowledged the positive reporting throughout the Games, not even on their social media handles.

Uganda had 25 athletes from four disciplines (athletics, swimming, rowing and cycling) at the Games. It was one of 12 African countries that had at least a medal at the Olympics and finished 55th overall out of 206 countries across the globe. Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai won the men’s 10,000m gold and women’s 3,000m steeplechase silver respectively from the track.

Most of the other athletes had relative success in terms of personal bests and national records. Moses Mwase, the chef de mission, said Uganda had outperformed some countries like India, Nigeria and Colombia “which had bigger budgets, so, without being complacent, we need to celebrate our performance” while Rukare added that “we did better than countries that have more and better facilities.”

Way forward

“We need to have an honest conversation. We need to pay attention to what these athletes eat, science and also invest in high caliber coaches.

“But also, at the risk of being hit by football people, they must justify the funding. So we need to decide if we want mass participation or podium performance. Funding should go to what we want as a country,” Rukare continued on the way forward.

Cheptegei track vs. marathon

Ogwang picked on that tone. He momentarily took stock of Uganda’s performance too but none of the leaders was in the mood to address the missing gaps of their expectations.

“We planned to participate in 21 sports but due to challenges in infrastructure, we qualified in four. We planned for seven medals and got two.

"Oscar (Chelimo) moved a motion in our meeting and we considered it. So, I am directing that the rest (of the money planned as reward for medals) be distributed to the athletes.

“We are now chasing more money (in terms of allowances) for athletes. They should get as much as the leaders who go to watch them. This time we paid $300 (about Shs1.1m) per day and the Members of Parliament get slightly more but we are going to ensure there is parity at the next Games,” Ogwang said as he instructed NCS general secretary to pay an extra Shs10m to each athlete and then went on to appeal to Cheptegei not to leave the track.

“I am coming to beg you in front of the people of Sebei. Mo Farah ran up to a certain level. You have arrived there and these children need you. Your decision is good and maybe even correct but with your discipline and the way you conduct yourself, who are you leaving that space for?” Ogwang rhetorically asked.

He further asked the parents of the athletes and the people of Sebei, where President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet will officiate at a State dinner for the Paris team on September 7, to show more support rather than turn on the pressure.

Sebei leaders

“I want to visit the parents of all these athletes. Why? Government is starting to invest in our children and I want to appeal to the parents to allow them turn into professional sportsmen and women. Please, do not burden them with other things.”

“I have heard that the people of Sebei are putting these athletes under pressure and making them community leaders.

In the audience was Peruth Chemutai’s father-in-law. The athlete is said to have issues with her husband and Ogwang does “not want him to disrupt my daughter’s career.”

“I was sitting with people from other countries during Peruth’s race and they noticed the unique way she jumps the hurdles. They said she can be exceptional and dominant, but my appeal to our brother (her husband) is that she is a national athlete, who needs support. If you study the performance of the Kenyan female athletes, you will realize they are getting a lot of support from their families,” Ogwang added.

Chemutai training

Ogwang went on to share that Chemutai had been barred from training at the National High Altitude Centre in Teryet prior to the Olympics.

“I hear they are asking for clearance for these athletes, like Peruth, to use Teryet. Clearance from who? Why do you want them to continue running from the road? That should be the decision of the coach,” Ogwang said. Justine Yapsoyekwo, the officer in charge of Teryet, was present and looked shocked, maybe even shamed, about the accusations.

Luckily for her, Cheptegei would later clarify in his address that “Teryet has been available but the challenge for Peruth was that the contractor did not provide hurdles for her” to which Ogwang replied “imagine receiving emails asking the Minister to provide hurdles.”

Managers

There are certain undertones about how athletes on the national team serve the interests of their private managers ahead of country goals. It is a brewing contentious issue that apparently affects team tactics, camaraderie and media activities.

“The other people I am studying are the managers. Thank you but do not divide our people.

“I am told that even sleeping arrangements were done in camps (depending on) of managers. If we realize a manager is not good for us, we will do away with them.

“My appeal to the athletes is that, do not hurry into signing contracts. We shall get you even better managers that will bring even more success to you and the country. This managers’ issue is causing issues with the Ethiopians; you could see that they were not one in their races.

“Also, do not let them (managers) lead you into doping. Uganda is being watched closely and I believe 90 percent of our team did doping tests at the Games. We still await those results.” Ogwang told the athletes.

Leonard Chemutai fell in the 3000m steeplechase final. PHOTO/REUTERS

Stipends

There is no athletes’ celebration without the controversial topic of stipends. Ogwang revealed, they are under pressure to revise them.

“Our biggest problem is that when you are looking for your stipends, you look loudly. But when you get them, you do not come back to clear the air.

“I asked the President to let me handle this issue when I came in (as Sports Minister in July 2022). Let us be realistic because the President’s pledge was on three competitions (Olympics, Commonwealth Games and African Games)

“We have realized that most athletes win one medal and relax because they have a lifetime income. So we are revising to have the stipend work for only four years (after winning a medal). That will force you (athletes) to keep pushing and will also push for a discussion to keep improving the stipend,” he said.

Media critic

The money discussion, started by Rukare, was further stretched by Ogwang into allocations for federations.

“You (federations) put us under a lot of pressure about money but when it comes to medals, it is only athletics. You say you are a popular sport but where are the medals?

“And you, the media, do not even interrogate this (allocation to federations vis-à-vis their performance). One journalist, and we have to investigate if he is one, wrote that Cheptegei won a medal by mistake. Can you imagine that?” Ogwang, rightly angered by NBS’ show host and anchor Simon Kaggwa Njala’s tweet in the aftermath of Cheptegei’s Olympic record performance, scoffed.

“How can a world record holder, someone who made an Olympic record, win a medal accidentally? Can you be half of Joshua? Do you know how Joshua is selling this country? Who are you other than being a wiseacre in a TV studio,” Ogwang said as he shifted his tirade towards journalists and challenged them to take on other athletics codes when Cheptegei said, "more effort has to go towards supporting other disciplines and not just the runners."

As the deflection game continues and the overall strength of Uganda's performance, or lack of it, is thrown back at the journalists, the sports leaders need to take stock and address the missing gaps.

First, who will replace Cheptegei on the track? For how long will swimming depend on wild cards after doing so for 20 years?

After having weightlifters in Tokyo, why did we not have one in Paris? How do rowing and cycling avoid this trend ahead of Los Angeles in 2028.

And better yet, UOC has 33 federations under its umbrella. How can qualifying just four or five for every Olympic edition continue to be seen as success?

No amount of 'positive' journalism is going to gloss over those questions.

