Ogwel faces possible exit

According to photos from Paris, Bernard Patrick Ogwel may seem to be relishing every Olympic moment in the French capital but news of his possible dismissal going viral may have grown butterflies in his stomach.

In a July 25 letter, which Daily Monitor saw yesterday, Ministry of Finance permanent secretary Ramathan Ggoobi announced that Ogwel is ineligible to continue serving as the accounting officer of the National Council of Sports (NCS), according to recommendations from the Auditor General and Internal Auditor General for the Financial Year 2024/25.

Ggooobi cited section 11 (2) (g) of the Public Finance Management Act 2015 Amended, which gives the Secretary to the Treasury mandate to “appoint or designate accounting officers in accordance with this Act, except that the Secretary to the Treasury shall not appoint or designate a person an accounting officer where, according to the report of an Internal Auditor General or the Auditor-General, that person has not accounted for the public resources or assets of the vote for a financial year.”

However, the letter does not state which financial year for which Ogwel failed to account for public resources or assets.

Ogwel joined NCS in 2017 as assistant general secretary to Nicholas Muramagi. When Muramagi was decapitated by a motor accident in late 2018, Ogwel became acting general secretary until he assumed full responsibility in April 2021 to-date.

According to Section 39 (3) of the National Sports Act Cap 151 general secretary is the accounting officer of the council.

NCS chairman Ambrose Tashobya, in a July 30 letter, said he convened a special Council meeting which resolved to seek further clarification and guidance especially from the First Lady who is also the Minister of Education and Sports. The meeting also requested that Ogwel is reinstated in his position.

But sources doubt the said meeting happened, because Tashobya recently joined Ogwel in Paris yet his July 30 response shows he received Ggoobi’s letter at 10am Monday 29. Did it happen on zoom? Another anonymous source suggested.

What next?

Ogwel has been a combative figure, battling sports federation heads, especially on accountability. How he is being caught by the same trap is interesting.

But some federation heads accused him of corruption and unfairness in distribution of the national budget, allegations the authorities seem to have ignored for years.

“This is a validation of the claims we have been making since 2019. The IGG report and the Hon. Laura Kanushu reports all validated our claims but somehow were never enforced, but finally I am happy that the PSST has also validated our claims…We were creating awareness that something was not right in the sports sector,” said Uganda Boxing Federation boss Moses Muhangi, who was jailed last year for failing to account for public funds.

“His downfall can be attributed to his arrogance, failure to compromise, interfering into NF politics, extreme ego, blatant thuggery and amateurish behavior in administration.”

However, Robert Jjagwe, the Uganda Table Tennis Association president, an avowed critic of Ogwel in the past, has a different view. “Ogwel made some mistakes in the past but over the years he has corrected them. And he is the one of the best general secretaries at Council in recent years,” he said.

Selective justice?

“In Uganda justice is selective, so I am not excited that something serious will happen,” said Sarah Babirye Kityo, who was jailed last year and later ousted as Uganda Netball Federation boss.

She added: “Last year the Inspector General of Government directed Ogwel to surrender Shs100mt to UNF, which he had denied on allegations of lack of accountability, but more than a year he has never paid that money. And he’s still in office.”

Ggoobi’s word is not final. But it could trigger a long legal battle. In October 2023, trade ministry’s permanent secretary Geraldine Ssali, was removed from office following Ggoobi’s letter based on a Parliamentary inquiry, to allow other state actors to investigate allegations of Ssali’s financial mismanagement.