Okello clings on intriguing pro woodball lead

Abednego Okello is in the form of his life as he has maintained a lead on the professional version of the woodball league, the PLoW league.

With 161 strokes during Saturday's outing at the Uganda Christian University grounds in Mukono, Okello leads by a cumulative score of 493 strokes in three divisions. He is separated by Uganda Prisons teammate Davis Wabusa by eight strokes. Veteran Onesmas Atamba is in third with 507 strokes while Prisons teammates Samson Rugongeza and Crescent Rwanyombya are tied on 513 strokes.

Reigning MVP Thomas Kedi, has catch-up to do as he is 30 strokes adrift the leader.

To keep his grip on the lead, he had the best score of 161 strokes on Saturday with Rwanyombya (163 strokes) coming second and Daniel Apita (164 strokes), third.

"It's very tight at the top. A lot can change in the remaining two rounds but I will try doing my best. This looks like my year," said Okello.

Two more rounds in Nabinoonya Beach in Entebbe and at Uganda Prisons grounds in Luzira.

Zawedde drops out

Lillian Zawedde, who was leading the standings after Saturday's outing, was forced to drop out after failing to make it to Mukono.

Zawedde was involved in the preparations of bringing English footballer Steven Taylor to Motherwell Schools in Mutungo.

"I can't catch-up anymore," Zawedde said.

A player who misses an outing is added a stroke on the results of the worst player of the day.

Zawedde has now dropped to the ninth place in the overall rankings with 609 cumulative strokes with Joan Mukoova in the driving seat on 533 strokes.

Mukoova, who averaged 52 strokes on Saturday, won the Mukono event on a difficult course with University of Kisubi's Noeline Babirye in second on 167 strokes.

Jackson Masiga of Kisubi leads the corporate circuit with a combined 541 strokes after Saturday's impressive score of 174. Erick Enabu finished second with 198 strokes to move into the fifth place of the overall rankings.





Intriguing

The PLoW league is an initiative of the players who wanted to keep competitive throughout the season.

Unlike the Uganda Woodball Federation League, the individual winners are awarded cash prizes while they play 36 fairways at every outing on top of the doubles that are played over 24 fairways.





PLoW League results

Women

Joan Mukoova - 158

Noeline Babirye - 167

Mirembe Sanyu - 188

Joan Nahurira - 190

Florence Mukoya - 190

Men

Abednego Okello - 161

Crescent Rwanyombya - 163

Daniel Apita - 164

Onesmas Atamba - 167

Davis Wabusa - 168

Corporates

Jackson Masiga - 174

Eric Enabu - 198

Peter Mutyaba - 205

Kennedy Mutungisa - 208

Shafik Walugembe – 211