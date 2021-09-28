Okello ready to make second South Korea stint count

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Volleyball Cranes opposite Daudi Okello was always going to land another professional contract after his performance at the CAVB African National Championships in Rwanda earlier this month.

He was a thorn in the flesh of opponents at the championship as the Cranes registered a respectable fifth-place finish.

That might not necesarrily be the reason South Korean side Suwon Kepco Vixtorm chased after his signature but it must have cleared any doubts – if there were any.

Before flying out to link up with his new side, Okello told Daily Monitor that his previous performance in South Korea was always going to get him another opportunity.

“It feels good, the effort of each season is a blessing for the future,” Okello said.

The former KAVC player spent two years at Cheonan Hyundai Capital Services Skywalkers and had come back after running down his contract. The rules in South Korea require foreign players to go into a draft every after two years and Okello’s name was entered after his spell with the Skywalkers.

His opportunity came after his new side found itself in need of replacing injured Iranian opposite Saadat Bardia.

“Now I have to give it my all,” said the 26-year-old who has played professional volleyball in Rwanda, Turkey and South Korea.

He has established himself as Uganda’s most important player in the last few years.

Door of opportunity

Okello’s continued success as a professional, many believe, will open more doors for Ugandan players in the paying ranks. “More players can go out because of his performance out there,” Benon Mugisha, a Ugandan coach of Rwanda Energy Group team told Daily Monitor.

Okello has also tried to connect some of the upcoming players to see them getting to play beyond the Ugandan borders.

Reciever-attacker Gideon Angiro and opposite Jonathan Tumukunde are some of the players that were being scouted in Kigali.

At a glance

Daudi Okello

Nationality: Ugandan

Position: Opposite

Born: September 20, 1995

Height: 201cm

Weight: 92kg

Spike: 360cm

Block: 345cm






