Olara talks pro card, Olympia dream and life in China

First things first: who is Derrick Olara?

I was born in Gulu, in 1994. I am the second born [and the oldest son] among three boys and two girls.

Around 2008, I left Gulu for Kampala. I lived in Namuwongo for about six to eight years, then returned to Gulu. But I started bodybuilding in Kampala. We used to work out in some small place in the ghetto. You had to carry the metals you wanted to use outside the gym and take them back inside afterward. That time I was still in primary school.

Mum used to call me back home and in 2012 I had to return to Gulu, where I continued my [bodybuilding] career.

Which schools did you go to?

I went to Kisugu Primary School, in Kampala. But I stopped in Primary Seven and looked for a job. I had to take care of myself in almost everything. I went to driving school, but I just did it to please mum, but it wasn’t my passion.

I was struggling with school fees because only mum was supporting the family. She struggled raising all my siblings. So, I decided to get a job and help her.

That’s how I started working with Watoto Shea Nut Company in Gulu. I hadn’t started bodybuilding competitions, but I looked really good. I used to compare my picture with those of Mubarak Kizito and Ivan Byekwaso and I thought: I look really good. Maybe I should try competing with these guys. That gave me lots of motivation. When I left Shea Nut Company, I immediately joined Sudu Great Millers as a supervisor until 2016.

That’s when I decided to try competitions. I always flaunted myself on social media and one day I contacted Mr Ruben [a gym owner in Kampala] and asked him whether there’s any way I could try a competition. He told me: but you look small.

Were you small?

No. By then I was already 95kg. But he had never seen me. I told him ‘it’s okay I just want to try.’ So, he promised to do registration for me for the 2017 Mr Uganda Championship.

What happened to your father?

My father left my mother when we were very young. So, we were raised by mum and grandma [unfortunately I lost grandma two months ago. So, when I came back, I went to the village to see her burial ground]. In 2016 I tried to create a communication with my dad but he wasn’t responsive: he often missed my calls, or said he was busy, so I gave up.

What does he do?

He is a bus driver along the Kampala-Kitgum route. He was first a truck driver.

So, he is not doing badly, financially?

I don’t know…but he decided to abandon us. That was bad.

Are you a father?

Not yet.

Let’s go back to 2017. You are a novice, but you start with Mr Uganda, the biggest competition in the land. What was it like?

I used to work hard and my friends in Gulu used to call me a gym witch. Because they could find me working out and even after five hours, they could leave me working out.

So even when Ruben told me that I was small I said, ‘let me try.’ But I didn’t know anything about dieting, supplements, or posing.

So, what did you know?

Nothing. I just had my body. But the day before the event someone recommended Peter Mudhasi and Mubarak Kizito to help me. Mubarak taught me how to pose. So, during the prejudging, guys were telling me: you look good, where have you been?

When you look at those 2017 photos, what do you see?

I was big, I had all the muscles. But I had a lot of water in my body because I knew nothing about dieting. I just came from nowhere.

And after the game everyone was surprised. Everybody told me: You look really good.

I finished second to Andrew Ssenoga in the heavyweight category. [Ssenoga emerged overall winner].

Were you happy?

Of course, because I knew nothing. I saw all of the guys who had finished behind me had been in the sport for many years, meaning they knew more than I did. I was so happy to beat them.

So, what crossed your mind after that?

I got a lot of advice about dieting from Mubarak, Mudhasi, Kenny (Sekilanda), and others.

They also told me about supplements. I had never used them.

After that event someone supplied me with supplements, so I tried them, and I felt ‘wow’ this is really good!

That event also gave me the opportunity to go to China for the first time. A friend called me and told me there’s a gig that hires bodybuilders in China.

What was it like in China?

Me, Lameka Muwanga and [Anatoli] Kato Mumerika were hired to entertain people in Beijing through guest posing and flexing muscles, Monday to Saturday for $500 (about Shs1.8m) per month.

That was some good money…

Yeah. But the cost of living in China was also high. They could give us food, but you know when you are not used to such food, it’s a problem.

So how much could you save a month?

About Shs1m. And if there’s a problem back home, I could send them some.

So, after six months we returned at the beginning of 2018.

Meanwhile, when I returned from China, I set out to establish a gym back home. I used my savings to buy weights from Kampala and took them to Gulu. I got a place, and I opened the gym called Power Center Fitness Gym.

But after about five months I got a chance to return to China.

So, what happened to the gym?

It’s still there. I got someone to operate it. And as my brother, Emmanuel Rwakikara works out there he also keeps an eye.

Is your brother also a bodybuilder?

Yeah. Last year he won the Mr Northern Championship. He is also a heavyweight because he is also tall [like me].

Meanwhile, I was preparing for an event in South Africa. But I got another opportunity to go for the 2018 Mr Kisumu Championship in Kenya. I asked the Ugandan federation for some help, but they told me that I needed some more years of experience. But I was determined to go. I know I am a hard-working guy and I am focused. I had saved some money from China. Peter connected me to his friends in Kenya, and I went.

I won my heavyweight category and the overall trophy.

How did it feel winning your first overall crown on a foreign land?

I felt absolutely great. The competition was tough. Against most of the top seeds, I was excited to be the best. It even encouraged me to push myself more.

But you were stripped of the title because you refused to undergo a doping test. Why?

That was the politics in the game because no one asked me to do the test.

What’s your advice to fellow bodybuilders on using [performance-enhancing] drugs?

It’s not something good, you don’t need to use it if you want to stay healthy and have more life.

Now you are back in China

Well, when we went, I worked as a security guard. But that wasn’t my dream. And after the first contract they wanted to take us to another posting. I said ‘No. I am tired of this job. I want to do something else’.

We had made friends in different gyms we went to. And a friend who owned a gym that had branches in different cities told me if I quit my current job, he would help me get the papers to work for him. So, when our contract ended after four months he did as he had promised we did the paperwork. Meanwhile, I entered the DMS Champion Classic, and I got some good money. 5000 Yuan [about Shs2.5m) so I was excited.

So, after a year or two the new company was not doing well and was bought by another. We worked for them for one year.

But every time I keep asking myself: what’s next? So, I entered the 2019 CBBA (Chinese Bodybuilding Association) Championship in my city. Then I won the Musclemania.

I finished second in the 2020 Amateur Olympia, but everyone said I was cheated because I was a foreigner. Then I won another CBBA in another city.

In 2021 I targeted the big game—DMS in Shangdou—which was a pro qualifier. That’s when I got my professional card.

Were you the only foreigner?

There was a guy from Ghana, the rest were Chinese.

By the way, what do Chinese bodybuilders look like?

They are very good. Really good.

Are there some like your size?

Some of them are really big. But some of us, the way we are born, if you’ve got everything, it’s hard for someone to just come and take it away from you. If you have the determination, no one can dominate you.

So how was that final?

It was tough. When the judges wanted to separate me from Zhuo Zhonghua, the guy who finished second, they kept us on the stage for over 30 minutes. Calling for this pose, calling for the other. They wanted one of us to give up. But we were both still strong.

Sort of a tiebreaker?

Yeah. That was a tiebreaker. It was really hard.

How did that victory finally feel like?

I felt ‘this is something else to me.’ Though I needed the victory very much and worked so hard for it, I didn’t see it coming.

In fact, it was the first time a foreigner got a pro card in China.

And that brought mixed reactions. Some said yeah, that’s it. But some said ‘how do you give it to a foreigner?”

But when you go in ready and really good sometimes it’s hard to be cheated.

What did you have better than him?

Nice legs, good back, good biceps, good abs, most of the things. I think my height was also another advantage, my mass and dry muscles. Because by then I weighed 117kg. I was super heavy. And he weighed about 95kg.

How then did he challenge you?

He had very dry muscles. Generally, he was good. But I was just too much.

What does that pro card mean to you?

It has brought me a lot; for me to be able to stand on the same stage with the best in the game.

Last year we missed many pro events in the USA, Europe, and Japan, because of Covid-19. If you went out, you couldn’t come back.

But this year I want to try one of the two events around June and July. One in the USA or in Korea.

What will determine your decision?

I will consider the one that comes first, or the less expensive one.

Who would you credit for pushing you this far yet in a very short time?

Throughout my life, I have pushed myself in everything. Friends have helped me with connections to opportunities. The rest is my hard work.

I like reading about bodybuilding. So I know what my body needs, and how to control it. Because most times the longest I do dieting is 25 days.

What do you like about Ugandan bodybuilding?

The players are fine. They just need to work harder. Because sometimes most of them don’t take care of themselves. They just go to the stage. The organisers also need to improve. The way it is done in Kenya. Yes, they don’t have enough sponsors [but they can do better].

Is it very easy to get sponsors in China? And why is it hard here?

It’s not easy there either. What is easier to get is maybe a supplier of supplements. I had one around 2019 but I stopped because I don’t like too much pressure. My mind doesn’t work well under pressure.

What do you mean by too much pressure?

They want to decide which competitions you have to go to; sometimes they want to take you to cities to do their stuff which sometimes doesn’t match with what you do.

It’s bad thing if a bodybuilder is being forced to do something that’s not coming from your heart.

Didn’t you miss the money that came with the sponsorship?

No. Because I am a hard worker. Even financially it wasn’t enough for me. They could give me more supplements than I needed.

We used to do shooting for adverts, but I don’t like contracts. I want cash.

You said for Ugandan athletes need to take care of themselves. Do you think they have the means?

You know some people just love what they do but don’t take it seriously.

Then those who really want to focus and do the right thing need to aim higher. Otherwise, nothing will change.

Should every Ugandan bodybuilder aim for international events?

Yeah. In every local event, whether you win or lose, look for opportunities around. Even in Kenya, etc. You never know who will get interested in you and give you a bigger opportunity.

You were at loggerheads with the local federation. What had happened and how did you solve it?

I really don’t want to talk much about that. It happened and I decided to let it go.

What had happened?

I really don’t know. They know. I did what I did as a player. I really don’t want to engage in politics…You may be bad to me today, but we are still humans; I am not bad to you.

Because when I was invited here, I asked if they had reconciled with you…

I have nothing against them. They know it. Because that’s now past. Every day we live a different life. If something happened many years ago let it go.

Having secured the pro card. What’s your ultimate dream?

I just want to step on the Mr Olympia stage. Once I get there, my dream will be done. I will tell myself: this is what you’ve been working for all along.

From there, I will see what happens next. I am not saying I will give up; I will keep going until my age or my body can’t support me. That’s when I will focus on something else like business or family.

Who are your top five bodybuilders in Uganda?

I like Mubarak Kizito, myself, Byekwaso, Mubikirwa and Ssenoga.

And in the world?

I will go with Ronnie Coleman, Flex Wheeler, Shaun Ray [RIP], Phil Heath and Jay Cutler.

No Arnold (Schwarzenegger)?

I like him for movies. [laughs]

By the way, you too can make a very good movie character.

Yeah. If I get the chance. Problem is that they want you to go and work with them for about two months, yet you have your business to cater for. But if it’s just for a week, I can do that.

Would you play the bad guy or the detective?