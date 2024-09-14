Olympian Mutambuze hails pre-teen talents

The four-time Under 11 world champion Joseph Sebatindira and Under-11 African champion Patience Anyango obviously dominated the National Hopes (U-11) Championship over the weekend but national coach Paul Mutambuze was impressed by the overall improvement and potential of all the preteen participants.

The arrangement started with a training camp at Railway Primary School in Nsambya followed by a two-day championship held at the same venue.

Sebatindira, of the dominant Nakasero Table Tennis Club, retained the national Under 11 Boys’ title after effortlessly winning all his 12 matches 2-0 and garnering 24 points.

Allan Wetogo, the Slum Ping Pong player, with 10 wins and 22 points, took silver while Noah Balyewunya, also from Nakasero, took bronze with nine wins and 21 points.

Anyango, also from Nakasero, who won the Under-11 African title in Botswana in July, used her experience to win all her eight games 2-0 to gather 16 points.

Judith Kirabira and Shanita Kirabo, both of Table Tennis Kids Uganda from Iganga, took silver and bronze with 14 and 13 points respectively.

“The tournament has proved that the training camp was fruitful. That’s why players from remote districts like Iganga have managed to challenge their Kampala opponents, who have more access to better training,” Mutambuze said.

“It’s also proof that Uganda has immense potential and such programmes can greatly help in nurturing these starlets into elite champions.”

Mutambuze represented Uganda at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, and played at different international championships.

“It’s good for other kids to play with Sebatindira, who has gathered lots of experience and titles from several international events,” Mutambuze said, adding that different club coaches have realised the need to train players harder.

“I wish the government could fund us more to hold such programmes, Uganda can produce more world champions like Sebatindira.”

U-11 Boys

1. Joseph Sebatindira (Nakasero)

2. Allan Wetogo (Slum Ping Pong)

3. Noah Balyewunya (Nakasero)

U-11 Girls

1. Patience Anyango (Nakasero)

2. Judith Kirabira (TT Kids)