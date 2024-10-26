Olympians bask in Bach visit

Thomas Bach is not as imposing as you would expect of someone of his status.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, since 2013, has got the aura that draws everyone present to him and his ability to say the right things during conversations is a marvel.

On Tuesday night, the 1976 fencing Olympic gold medalist, met with Ugandan Olympians and Paralympians from as far back as 1972, a host of other athletes that did not or are yet to make it to the big stage, federation leaders, and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) officials and partners at a dinner at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

"This (meeting) is an opportunity for you to give your ideas on what we (IOC) should do differently," Bach told the Olympians and athletes after they were introduced by 2012 Olympic swimmer Ganzi Mugula.

"Make your voices heard without any fear," he added.

Rose Musani, who ran with John Akii-Bua at Munich 1972 - one of Uganda's most popular Olympic episodes, was present and was joined by Christine Kabanda, who should have competed at the 1976 Olympics but had to leave after 29 countries, mostly African, announced a boycott after the IOC declined to ban New Zealand due to their support for South Africa at the height of apartheid.

"She still cries over not competing at the Games today," Mugula said as he linked Bach's year of participation to Uganda's year of boycott.

Bach immediately shared that he "might have seen" the Ugandan contingent through the window of his room at the Games Village.

"I saw athletes holding their heads in their hands and sitting outside the Village with their luggage. When I asked, I was told they were boycotting the Games and returning home.

"It was a significant moment because it also empowered us to boycott Moscow four years later (when the Soviet Union attacked Afghanistan) but personally, it was also when my colleagues asked if I could be interested in joining the other side (administration) to help cause change."

Another athlete, Hamdan Lubega, asked what made Bach believe he could be IOC President, and he said "it was down to the belief of others plus having the passion and ideas to work on things you have always complained about."

Otuke MP Julius Achon competed at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics and wanted the President to re-emphasize the IOC's support to athletes.

"Athletes here run to run away from poverty and maybe like Joshua (Cheptegei), they eventually land on a medal.

"You on the other hand, might run for success. Are there ways the IOC is trying to support athletes?"

Bach replied and his message was later emphasized by James Macleod, director of the Olympic Solidarity, that the Solidarity has about $650 to support athletes during the Olympic term of four years.

"Every medal is won through dedication and passion for the sport," he commented about Cheptegei's success, and then added, "we want to help and assist athletes all over the world to overcome these obstacles and we have programmes like the Solidarity, Athlete 365, funding to your athletes commission which is about $10,000 per year, and we are now encouraging our sponsors to take on our athletes as interns or employees.

"All these are not donations but it is our obligation to support athletes," Bach later told athletes at the dinner.

The Ugandan Olympians had Bach dress them with Olympic pins but he also presented UOC with a Certificate of Recognition that should have come 68 years ago.

"Many have accused the IOC of being slow to take decisions and I want to say that is fake news. Uganda was recognized as a member of the IOC in 1956 but allow me to quickly present you with this Certificate of Recognition," Bach lightheartedly said.