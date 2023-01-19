Olympic journey starts for Ugandan skaters

There was tension and anxiety on the faces of most athletes as the National Street and Park Skateboarding Olympic Open qualifiers were held at Mukono Extreme Park on Sunday.

More than 60 athletes were competing for a ticket to the Street and Park 2022 World Championships, which are qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Right from the preliminaries to the final three, hopeful skaters exhibited skills and high spirits that even a light afternoon shower could not dampen.

After the three mandatory runs, 15 athletes were chosen including veteran Douglas Mwesigwa, who was way above competition in the street discipline scooping 200 points followed by Brian Bukenya with 185. Calvin Muwonge, who had a powerful exhibition, was third with 155.

The highly skilled Rashid Sserunjogi emerged top of the park event with a whopping 360 points with Trevor Kanyike’s 299 points sending him to the second position. Ibrahim Mugisha, who had a torrid opening, redeemed himself in the second round to come third eventually.

Jane Francis Nakigozi, the finest woman skater will lead the girls parade alongside Hellen Akulu and Shakira Nanono.

“I am happy with the competition. The skaters have been creative bringing out unique styles in this competition,” Moses Ddungu, the president of Uganda Skateboarding Federation and chief organiser, said.

Ranking points

By heading to Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates for the first event that takes place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, followed by the second from Feb. 5 to 12, the skaters are hopeful.

It will not be a walk in the park as among the 300 contestants, 12 medal winners from the 2020 Tokyo Games will compete at the over 8,300-square-meter complex that includes Olympic-level street and park sections.

The most famous male and female skaters in the park discipline include Australia’s Keegan Palmer, Brazil’s Pedro Barros, the United States’ Cory Juneau, Japan’s Sakura Yosuzumi and Kokona Hiraki and the UK’s Sky Brown. Invited street specialists include Jagger Eaton from the US, Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler, Japan’s Momiji Nishya, Funa Nakayama and Yuto Horigome, and Rayssa Leal from Brazil.

But this is the only path for any athletes wishing to compete in the next Olympics to earn ranking points to qualify by taking part in a limited number of events, which makes the Sharjah competitions a vital stop on the road to Paris 2024.

“There is no way we can qualify if we don't participate in the World Skate ranking events. I am hoping the government will fully support us," Ddungu said.



Olympic open qualifiers

Selected athletes

Park - men

Rashid Sserunjogi - 360

Trevor Kanyike - 299

Ibrahim Mugisha - 230

Street - men

Douglas Mwesigwa - 200

Brian Bukenya - 185

Calvin Muwonge - 155

Women Open

Jane Francis Nakigozi - 100

Hellen Akulu - 60

Shakirah Nanono - 55

Under 15 - boys

Fahad Sseruwagi - 60

Ricky Tibashoboka - 50

Elijah Tenywa - 35

Under 15 - girls

Jackie Nansubuga - 35

Esther Magezi - 30