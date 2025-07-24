Olympic values debate set for Kabojja

More than 500 students from over 30 schools will converge at Kabojja International School in Buziga for the 10th edition of the Olympic Values debate. These young minds will engage in debates, exploring the core tenets of Olympism.

This will be a battle fought with words, wit and conviction.

What began a decade ago as an initiative involving just five schools has grown into a national phenomenon, transforming the way youth engage with the very essence of the Olympic movement. The event is about dissecting, debating, and internalising the Olympic values: excellence, respect, fair play, friendship and the joy of effort.

During Wednesday's official launch at Kabojja International School, officials from the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), the Debate Society Uganda (DSU) and the host institution, gathered to herald the upcoming event.

Godwin Arinaitwe Kayangwe, a UOC Executive Committee member, reflected on the 10-year journey.

"To celebrate 10 years is a big milestone. The Debate empowers youth to explore and embrace the values of Olympism," Kayangwe said.

Sam Turya, the Principal and CEO of Kabojja, expressed his school’s readiness.

"Kabojja is known for excellence and our values coincide with the Olympic values. We believe in an all-round educated learner with moral and spiritual support. We are ready to host a successful event and our debating club will be part of this program," Turya said.

The power of Olympic debates

The concept of Olympic-themed debates traces its roots back to Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games.

Coubertin, an educator, envisioned Olympism as a philosophy blending sport with culture and education to foster a way of life based on effort, respect, social responsibility and ethical principles.

He saw sport as a powerful tool for developing moral strength and promoting peace.