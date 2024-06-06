Olympics team secures Sanlam deal

The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has announced a partnership worth $1m with Sanlam Uganda, securing them as the official travel partner for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will begin on Friday, July 26, 2024.

This partnership ensures athletes set to compete in five different sports – athletics, cycling, rugby sevens, swimming, and rowing – will travel to Paris with comprehensive travel insurance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sanlam Uganda onboard as our official travel partner. Sanlam's commitment to supporting Ugandan athletes is invaluable, and their partnership will provide our Olympians with peace of mind as they prepare to compete on the world's biggest sporting stage," said Donald Rukare, chairman of UOC at a ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding in Kampala.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to COVID-19), Uganda had a very successful outing, achieving their best Olympic performance including two gold medals, one silver and bronze. This impressive performance placed Uganda 36th in the overall medal table and second in Africa behind Kenya.

Top-notch

Sanlam, one of the leading insurance providers in Uganda, has partnered with UOC on several occasions, specifically providing travel insurance for major international events. The top-notch package of up to $1m caters to 35 athletes and 25 officials.

Sanlam served as the official travel insurance partner for Team Uganda at the Tokyo Olympics.

They offered a comprehensive insurance package covering a range of risks for the 34-member contingent, including Covid-19 illness, theft or loss of property, accidental injury during travel, and other travel-related incidents.

Sanlam continued its support by once again becoming the official travel insurance partner for Team Uganda at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England. Similar to the Olympics, they provided insurance coverage for 96 athletes and officials.

Rukare said travel insurance acts as a safety net mitigating financial risks and allowing them to travel and compete with greater peace of mind.

“Managing risk is a very important issue. Insurance cover complements what has been offered to the organising committee. By partnering with you, we’re very sure that we’re partnering with a reputable organisation,” he said.

Deborah Mwesigwa, General Manager – Business, Sanlam Insurance expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership.