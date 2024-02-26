Olympics: World Aquatics points give hope to all

Qualifying to swim at the Olympics has proved to be a cat and mouse chase for Ugandan swimmers.

If it is not the qualifying standards (times) getting tighter by the year, it is the universality slot (wild card) option being constricted by World Aquatics.

The wild cards are designed to encourage participation by developing countries.

At Los Angeles 1984 when Uganda sent Daniel Mulumba, there were just 67 countries with each allowed just two swimmers per event. Mulumba chose to do the 100m freestyle.

Ugandan swimmers did not return to the games until Sydney 2000 when Joel Atuhaire and Supra Singhal went for 100m breaststroke and 100m free respectively. By then there were qualifying times, which of course Uganda did not meet.

But the wild card rules then allowed each member of World Aquatics (Fina then) to be represented by one male and female swimmer, who could then decide what event they wanted to do.

“All Federation/NOC having no qualified swimmers may enter one male and one female regardless of time standards in one event each of their choice with evidence of participation in national and international competition,” the rule read.

50m free tenure

This continued to be the rule for a while but it is said that when Equatoguinean Eric Moussambani struggled to complete his 100m free at Sydney, closed door discussions pushed for the wild card to be mostly handed to swimmers to do the shorter and faster 50m freestyle.

Edgar Luberenga (Athen 2004), Gilbert Kaburu and Aya Nakitanda (Beijing 2008) plus Ganzi Mugula and Jamila Lunkuse (London 2012) all did 50m free.

Joshua Ekirikubinza did the same at Rio 2016. Of course, some of the swimmers who had the privilege of being the fastest across multiple Olympic events in their country could choose the events they wanted.

At that time, with some swimmers not far off from hitting the B qualifying times, some countries could also justify the need for them to grow their profiles; swimmers doing different events at the Olympics and other world events.

Growing the profile

That is probably why Lunkuse did 100m breaststroke at Rio and Ambala Atuhaire did 100m free at Tokyo 2020. Lunkuse had by that time established herself as a breaststroker but she was still the fastest at freestyle in the country. Atu, on the other hand, was probably the fastest and most active Ugandan swimmer across multiple strokes and their distances at the time.

Kirabo Namutebi mostly concentrated on 50m free at the time and there was no surprise at her pick at most international engagements between 2018 and now.

However, since the qualifiers of the 2020 Olympics, the universality rules changed a bit and to be considered for a wild card, one has to be their country’s highest rank swimmers as per the Fina points table. And only points achieved from Olympic races done at World Aquatics Championships matter – in this case, the Fukuoka 2023 and Doha 2024 points will be considered when handling selections for the Paris Olympics.

“I think for a while the 50m freestyle swimmers were having it easy and many of us thought that the wild card is only for those who are good at that particular event. But the points system is fair and gives even those who want to specialize in other strokes a chance to be at the Olympics,” a swimming enthusiast said.

Tough standards for Paris

The qualification process for Paris 2024 is still going on and details of Uganda’s representatives might come as late as June. There is still time for any of the swimmers to attend other qualifiers but it will take a miracle for anyone to break the qualifying time.

“The difference between the A (qualifying) and B (consideration) standards is almost negligible,” another enthusiast said. For example, qualifying for 50m free would require a male swimmer to make 21.96 for an automatic slot or 22.07 to state their case.

For all sprints, which seem to be the focus of Ugandan swimming, the differences between the two standards for all Olympic races is microseconds. Yet if you look at our current national records across all Olympic races, none is within one and half seconds of the B standards for Paris.

Only Tendo Mukalazi’s 23.63 in the 50m free done at the World Championships in Doha last week comes close but it is over 1.5 seconds from the 22.07 B time but it fetched him just 692 points.

So Uganda’s swimmers have the wild card as the biggest ticket to Paris.

Male representation

Mukalazi’s 52.63 in the 100m free fetched 705 points but that is less than the 708 he got from Fukuoka, where he did 52.56.

Mukalazi is in contention for that Paris Olympic slot with his Doha teammate Jesse Ssengonzi but Adnan Kabuye, who went to Fukuoka, is the other male swimmer that can be considered for a wild card. Ssengonzi fetched 747 points from his 100m butterfly while Kabuye had 487 from his 100m backstroke in Fukuoka.

The points put Ssengonzi ahead of the grid but USF insist the process has not been concluded.

Female representation

For the girls, Tara Kisawuzi (Fukuoka) and Gloria Muzito join Namutebi for consideration. Kisawuzi had 504 points from 100m fly while Muzito made her case even easier by beating Namutebi in the 50m and 100m free events during the 2023 National Championships last July and thereby ensuring they were her events in Doha.

Namutebi did the same in 2020 when we all thought Avice Meya had racked up experience by going to various international events. The former just ensured her 50m free times got her higher points than the latter had managed in her various races.

Muzito became eligible to represent Uganda again in November last year after years as a swimmer for Sweden. Fortunately for her, no law stops her from immediately carrying the flag.

“There are some people that felt it was too soon for Gloria to represent the country but there is no law to stop her. All we consider for selection are times and at the time of consideration, her times for 50m and 100m free were the best in the country so she had to do those events,” a USF official shared.

Muzito’s 100m free in Doha fetched 764 points and could likely be her event in Paris ahead of the 50m free that fetched 747. Namutebi did not do an Olympic event in Doha but fetched 709 and 656 points from 50m and 100m free respectively in Fukuoka. She, however, led the mixed 4x100m medley relay in Doha and that would earn her 659 points for her 100m backstroke shift.

If Namutebi makes it to Paris on the wild card, then this would be her last opportunity on such grounds as one is allowed only two Olympic universality opportunities in their career. If she does not go, then the silver lining in the dark cloud could be that she has 2028 reasons to prolong her competitive swimming career until the next Olympics, where she will be 23 and more experienced.

About World Aquatics Points

The World Aquatics Points Table allows comparisons of results among different events. The World Aquatics Point Scoring assigns point values to swimming performances, more points for world class performances typically 1000 or more and fewer points for slower performances.

Point values are assigned every year and are calculated using a cubic curve. With the swim time (T) and the base time (B) in seconds, the points (P) are calculated with the following formula: P = 1000 * ( B / T )3.

The base times are also defined every year, for men and women in all events and relays for both short and long course events, based on the latest World Record that was approved by World Aquatics.

Uganda at the Olympics

Swimming Representatives

Tokyo 2020

Atuhaire Ambala – 100m freestyle

Kirabo Namutebi – 50m freestyle

Rio 2016

Joshua Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza – 50m free

Jamila Lunkuse – 100m breaststroke

London 2012

Ganzi Mugula – 50m free

Jamila Lunkuse – 50m free

Beijing 2008

Gilbert Kaburu – 50m free

Aya Nakitanda – 50m free

Athens 2004: Edgar Luberenga – 50m free

Sydney 2000:

Joel Atuhaire – 100m breast

Supra Singhal – 100m free