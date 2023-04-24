Omuriwe eyes ultimate prize with KCCA

Shilla Omuriwe and the KCCA Ladies are going to the National Volleyball League after defeating defending champions Ndejje Elites 2-1 in the semifinal series.

The three-time champions won Sunday’s Game Three 3-1 to return to the finals for the first time since 2019.

And as a result, a fight for the title against the league’s top-seeded team, Sport-S, will determine whether the Kasasiro Girls add another league title to their cabin.

“I hope the girls can enjoy the moment and take each game as it comes,” Omuriwe told Daily Monitor after the win on Sunday.

“I am praying for consistency from them. Once they are consistent in their execution and are enjoying themselves, then we should be good to go,” she added.

Now in her second year as KCCA coaching since taking over from Johnson Kawenyera, Omuriwe will be hoping to help the club to a first league trophy in 17 years.

KCCA has the talent to compete and win at the top level but have mastered the art of crumbling under pressure in the last few years.

Having led the semifinal series against Ndejje 2-1 last year, the team failed to close the series and were eliminated by the eventual champions.

This time around, however, the 2006 winners held their nerves when their backs were against the wall, got back in the series and closed the deal in Game Three.

“The girls were patient and more aggressive. Our focus on defence made the difference the last two games,” Omuriwe noted.

Centre blocker Zaina Kagoya and setter Jojo Muindi did an excellent job of limiting Ndejje’s Catherine Ainembabazi in the last two games, which nullified Ndejje’s offence.

The receiver-attacker had single-handedly tormented KCCA in Game One as Ndejje ran away 3-1 winners.

Eunice Amuron and Margaret Namyalo also played like the senior players they are to get the team over the line.

Amuron’s offence troubled Ndejje’s block through the two games, while Namyalo defended well in the backcourt.

The semifinals are out of the way now, and the next task for Omuriwe and her troops is to win another two games to take the elusive title back to City Hall.

National Volleyball League Playoffs

Semifinal results

Women: Ndejje 1-3 KCCA (22-25, 31-29, 15-25, 16-25)

KCCA win series 2-1

Men: KAVC 0-3 UCU Doves (23-25, 34-36, 23-25)