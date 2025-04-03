On your mark, get set, go!

Kampala prepares to buzz with energy this Sunday, April 6th, as the highly anticipated Kabaka Birthday Run paints the city red. Thousands of participants are expected to converge on Lubiri to run in solidarity against HIV/AIDS, aiming to bolster efforts to end the epidemic by 2030.

The iconic Airtel-sponsored Kabaka Birthday Run featuring tens of thousands of runners is all set for a more charitable cause on the streets of Kampala. Spectating is free on the route.

Marking its 12th year, the Kabaka Birthday Run organisers anticipate a massive turnout of 120,000 participants, including celebrities, politicians, business leaders and opinion leaders, all running for a cause. Launched in 2014, this iconic event forgoes elite competition, focusing instead on community and charity.

While Lubiri serves as the central starting point, the run's reach extends far beyond, with satellite events planned at county headquarters and across the diaspora as organisers aim to engage Buganda communities worldwide.

The run will take runners past famous landmarks such as Mengo Palace (where the race starts and ends), the man-made Kabaka's Lake, Masengere House, Namirembe Cathedral, Makerere University, Uganda Museum, the Uganda Golf Course, Gadafi Mosque and the Kololo Ceremonial grounds.

The 21km and 10km races will be flagged off first by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who was absent last year. The run is part of the 70th birthday celebrations of the King who was crowned on July 31, 1993, 32 years ago.

Runners should prepare for unstable weather conditions. Temperatures are expected to range from 19°C to 25°C, with an overcast morning and a risk of thunderstorms and light showers. It is crucial for runners to dress appropriately, wearing lightweight, quick-drying attire and considering a waterproof jacket.

For those unable to come to Lubiri, they can still experience the excitement of the Kabaka Birthday Run live. The entire race will be broadcast on BBS, the official television partner.

Healthy call

Run under the banner of "Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child", the run emphasises the role of men in promoting good health, particularly in the context of the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS, with a focus on protecting young girls.

With the fight against HIV/AIDS already facing a challenging twist due to funding issues that UNAIDS is currently experiencing, resulting from the funding freeze by the US government, initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run are more important than ever.

Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank, the official banking partners of the run, said that the event plays a crucial role in mobilising the community to stay engaged in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“The fight against HIV/AIDS is far from over, and with the challenges we face in funding, it’s more important than ever to keep the conversation going and encourage everyone to get involved,” Nakiyaga said.

The Kabaka Birthday Run is supported by a strong network of partners: Airtel, Daily Monitor, Vision Group, Crown Beverages, BBS, CBS, K2 Telecom, UNAIDS, and the Uganda AIDS Commission.

Kabaka Birthday Run

Date: Sunday April 6, 2025

Distance: 5km, 10km and half marathon (21km)

Time: 21km -7am, 10km -7:10am and 5km -7:20am

Cause: The fight to end HIV/AIDS by 2030

WHAT THE PARTNERS SAY

Airtel

Airtel Uganda’s CSR is driven by the purpose, “to transform lives.” At the core of Airtel’s CSR goals is to transform lives through innovations and partnerships that harness the potential of people. Sponsoring the KBR offers a unique platform on which Airtel can speak to Ugandan men and women to come together to care for loved ones, prioritize stamping the disease out completely through making use of the information, healthcare centers and technologies that are used in the fight against HIV. Healthy people are empowered to thrive in other areas of their lives. - David Birungi, Public Relations Manager, Airtel Uganda.





I&M Bank - the official banking partners of the run.

The Kabaka Birthday Run offers us a platform to connect with the community and raise awareness about the importance of all of us getting involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS. It’s a chance to make a real difference, and we’re proud to be part of it. - I&M Bank CEO, Robin Bairstow.

NMG - official media partners