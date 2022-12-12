One final push for Talons

Talons lead the Uganda Swimming League table by 320 points with just one match left to climax the 2022 season.

Coach Musa Galabuzi's side have done most of the hard work and will just need to keep Astros in sight when the league climaxes, on a yet to be determined date and venue this weekend, to defend their title.

Astros have fought but without consistency throughout the season but have also had divided attention trying to chase Talons and watching their backs to avoid being overtaken by a resurgent Colts in recent weeks.

During the penultimate match last Friday at British School of Kampala in Muyenga, Astros managed 1,130 points. They set early intent in the personal best (PB) challenge by winning 140 points more than Talons, who scooped just 130.

But the latter ensured the day's gap did not grow any bigger by collecting as many points as Astros in the relays. Talons match day total was 990 points but 860 of those came from relays across all Razors.

Colts were playing second fiddle throughout; collecting 210 points in the PB challenge and 800 in the relays on Friday.

OVERALL STANDINGS

Talons - 23,850

Astros - 23,530

Colts - 23,330





MATCH 39 RESULTS

Category Astros Colts Talons

PB 270 210 130

Razor 1 220 220 280

Razor 2 280 240 200

Razor 3 200 220 300

Razor 4 160 120 080