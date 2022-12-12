One final push for Talons

Talons ready for final splash. PHOTO/NET 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Astros have fought but without consistency throughout the season but have also had divided attention trying to chase Talons and watching their backs to avoid being overtaken by a resurgent Colts in recent weeks.


Talons lead the Uganda Swimming League table by 320 points with just one match left to climax the 2022 season.

Coach Musa Galabuzi's side have done most of the hard work and will just need to keep Astros in sight when the league climaxes, on a yet to be determined date and venue this weekend, to defend their title.  

During the penultimate match last Friday at British School of Kampala in Muyenga, Astros managed 1,130 points. They set early intent in the personal best (PB) challenge by winning 140 points more than Talons, who scooped just 130.

But the latter ensured the day's gap did not grow any bigger by collecting as many points as Astros in the relays. Talons match day total was 990 points but 860 of those came from relays across all Razors.

Colts were playing second fiddle throughout; collecting 210 points in the PB challenge and 800 in the relays on Friday.

OVERALL STANDINGS

Talons - 23,850

Astros - 23,530

Colts - 23,330


MATCH 39 RESULTS

Category  Astros Colts Talons

PB             270      210    130

Razor 1     220      220    280

Razor 2     280      240    200

Razor 3     200      220    300

Razor 4     160      120    080

Total         1,130  1,010   990

