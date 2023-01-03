One step forward, two backwards for pool

It has been a year of contradictions for pool. After conquering Africa during the All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) in Lusaka Zambia, the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) came back to disappoint failing to present a team to the Blackball World Championships in Tangier, Morocco in October. 2022 is a sad tale of how pool failed to seize the opportunities.

A league of its kind

There was something to smile about as the national league returned for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which cut the 2019 season prematurely.

There were bound to be challenges as numerous old clubs were locked out for failure to subscribe.

New teams dominated. Of the 13 men's teams, only Scrap Buyers, Sinkers, Capital Night and Nakawa had league experience.

Many teams would turn up shabbily without collared shirts complete with bow ties and gentle trousers while Ntinda Giants, later to be known as Mukono Giants, bowed out.

For the women, only five teams showed interest and Mukono Giants only continued to participate at the mercy of PAU as it had the top seeds in the country. But they had to do it away from home at Pot It in Namasuba.

With a number of clubs indebted, the league will continue into January. Initially, action was supposed to close on December 15, 2022 but clemency was extended to clubs struggling to pay up.

Away from those management issues, the action on table has been great.

Mbale, which has in its ranks the likes of Seed One Mansoor Bwanika and 'Sharp Shooter' Joseph Kasozi, are the team to beat as they continue to wrestle Upper Volta for the title. Both teams sit at the top of the league table with 54 points only separated by goals.

Local giants

Uganda is on paper the second most talented country after South Africa in Africa, yet questions still linger as to why the sport is still lagging behind.

Apart from the national events, the biggest of which is the Pool King/Queen, the National Open has not been held for three years after Nile Special failed to renew their contract with PAU.

Internationally, Uganda has continued to participate in AAPA competitions, which are normally held in Zambia and has not been ambitious to participate in world events.

The World Pool-Billiard Association has a full calendar next year with the biggest events including the world championships in February and the big one, the Qatar Open in June.

Sejjemba comes of age

Many pundits have always talked about Ibrahim Sejjemba as the most talented player at the moment yet he had not lived up to the hype.

When he returned from Zambia alongside Caesar Chandiga and Azali Lukomwa, he had to test his brilliance with the best Uganda has to offer.

He lived the talk during the Pool King/Queen championship at Cas Bar in Kansanga beating Lukomwa 8-4 in a thrilling final.

For all his talent, this was just the second major title after the Christmas Cup in 2018.

And there was no better way to sum up his victory than legendary Bob Menani's remarks.

He said: "Sejjemba deserves the title. He's done everything a champion needs to do, to be quite candid. He is remarkably talented, well-rounded, and competitive while still being quite calm.”

Maybe the gods smiled on him as this is the year he welcomed his first child.

Sister act

It cannot go without mention that Rukia Nayiga, the African champion is breathing the same oxygen as us in Uganda.

She is the first Ugandan to become the African champion. She did it perfectly well, unbeaten.

The 24-year-old beat her younger sibling Rashida Mutesi 5-3 to win the title.

Although the National Council of Sports (NCS) is yet to accord her a reception, she is happy to own the crown.

“I couldn’t believe it. This win is a great achievement,” said Nayiga, who at one time pondered quitting pool.

But the sister act continues to subdue every female player as her sister Rashida Mutesi is the Pool Queen.

Mutesi, commonly known as Kikadde or The Beast, has not lost any local final since 2018 winning seven consecutive titles along the way.

What next?

The journey into 2023 looks perilous for pool. Being an elective year, the outlook does not seem to favour change. Bob Trubish will obviously return unopposed but the hope of the players is that they are offered a platform to compete at the top levels.