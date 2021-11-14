Prime

Ongom seeks killer spike in pro ranks

Soaring Highest. Ongom, while featuring for Orange Block Busters, leaps high to spike against Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) at Old Kampala Court during a national competition in October. Photos/Ismail Kezaala

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

Hope Remains. Ivan Ongom has tried out professional volleyball but is yet to write a success story after three stints. He has played in Rwanda and Bulgaria albeit with insignificant success and is now back home to re-set and hopefully, get another bite at the cherry. Ongom sat down with our reporter Emanzi Ndyamuhaki to talk through his times on and off the court.

You didn’t play for the national team in Kigali, what was the matter?
My woman and I were expecting a baby and her due date was close so I couldn’t move into the national team training camp for a month and then travel for the tournament in Rwanda. It only made sense that I try to be there for her and our baby. Of course, I would have loved to be with the team and I’m glad they managed to represent all of us well.

