Ongom seeks killer spike in pro ranks

You didn’t play for the national team in Kigali, what was the matter?

My woman and I were expecting a baby and her due date was close so I couldn’t move into the national team training camp for a month and then travel for the tournament in Rwanda. It only made sense that I try to be there for her and our baby. Of course, I would have loved to be with the team and I’m glad they managed to represent all of us well.

How was life in a professional environment like?

Life was fine. I learnt a lot about volleyball and life. It was interesting to be in a new volleyball culture and environment and I guess that improved on how I perceived everything around me. Just to say it was a life changing opportunity for me as a volleyball player and as an individual.

How did you start playing volleyball anyway and what attracted you to the game?

I played volleyball in primary school for one year, that was in my primary six at Chadwick Namate Primary School in Entebbe and then switched back to football. When I joined High school, I played basketball all of my O’level at Comboni College in Lira. I then joined Dr. Obote College Boroboro for HSC and switched to volleyball again since I was familiar with the basics of the game from primary school and knew some of the rules. We didn’t go for any serious school competitions the years I was there though. Upon joining Uganda Christian University Mukono, they had all these amazing sports facilities and programs that made me fall in love with sport even more; basketball, football and volleyball. So, I can say I started playing serious volleyball after one year at University with the UCU Doves.

Related PRIME True tales of Ugandan pros Other Sport

Would you choose any other sport?

Well, I played football throughout my primary school, basketball throughout my O’level and I also love swimming though I have not done it as a sport. Could have been any of those but I don’t regret choosing volleyball.

Which Ugandan volleyball players inspired you as a young player?

They are many. Actually, all the players I found and played with At Uganda Christian University inspired me to be a better player and improve my game with consistent encouragement and hard work. Players like Erisa Nzerebende, Joel Atwijuka, Robert Omukura, Innocent Asizu, Barnabus Tugume, Peterson Kamuntu,

Nicolas Dheyongera, Benjamin Oyat, Hakeem Malagala, Moses Okiror, David Ssegulanyi and Tom Amou. All these guys encouraged me and made me a better player.

What do you plan to achieve with OBB?

I plan to motivate and inspire young volleyball players. I have learnt a lot in the game and OBB will give me the chance to inspire other players.

Winning trophies will be a bonus for me and the team.

What are your expectations for the new volleyball season?

My expectation this season is to see that the players I have on my team improve their level of play and are able to compete with traditional teams that have had a long volleyball culture about how they play and have had achievements. Winning the championship will be a dream come true for me and a bonus of course.

Do u still plan to play professional volleyball or u are back to Uganda for good?

Oh yes. I have future plans of playing more professional volleyball. I still have some years left in me and I will try to do that. For now, though, I have to first put my house and family in order and then fully focus on the game.

What challenges have you faced so far?

Life is a challenge itself. It depends on how positive or negative you look at it. I try to stay positive all the time despite the challenges.

Also, the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down things. There is limited movement which makes it hard for everyone in sport. The expensive flight costs make teams prefer locally available players instead of hiring foreigners. The challenges will always be there, though, we just have to remain positive.

What was different about volleyball out there compared to the one back home?

Out there, volleyball is totally indoor which makes it hard for African teams still playing their domestic leagues and tournaments outdoors. It is tough to compete at the big stage if you are not used to playing indoors. Volleyball is a job out there unlike here where most teams play for leisure.

Of course, it is professional volleyball and there is much better organization. There is additional fitness training off the court in the gym, teams have trainers, physiotherapists for recovery of athletes. There is also a higher level of game strategy and planning. The game is just at a much higher level and a fulltime job.

What must Ugandan players do to succeed professionally?

It is a little hard for our players to go professional because of the poor infrastructure we have in place. Managers and scouts want clear indoor videos of the player. They want to know how you block, cover, serve and attack the ball. But most importantly, your behaviour on and off the court.

What advice do you have for young players planning to pursue professional volleyball?

Young players should have role models they look up to in both their personal careers and volleyball. School is as important as playing volleyball. Right now, we are blessed to have Daudi Okello and George Aporu as great role models who have done it all in their volleyball careers and the young players should aspire to do more and keep flying our country’s flag higher.

Young players should also aim at being humble and disciplined on and off the volleyball court. Volleyball at the highest level requires a high level of discipline.

What plans do you have outside volleyball?

I run a screen-printing business called Langido Designs and Screen-printing. We do designs and customization of clothing for different companies, start-ups, sports clubs and many other businesses. I plan to fully focus on that after my playing days. Of course, that will also give me time to be with my family.

What achievements have you registered because of volleyball?

One of the achievements I greatly appreciate is friendship. The friends I have made through volleyball are many and some became brothers and family to me. Then the networking and connections, it’s just a blessing. The game has been good to me.

Are you satisfied with the government’s support to sport?

Well, personally I have not seen the government supporting the national teams and their activities as much as it should.

They should pick a leaf from our immediate neighbours Kenya and Rwanda. They have set the trend high and hopefully we can borrow a leaf.

What others say about Ongom



Ongom needs to work on his jump

Nason Bwesigye

(Former Volleyball Cranes Coach)

“Ongom is skilled but he needs to work a lot much on his jump to be able to compete favourably given his size. He also needs to work on his strength to kill the ball instantly. Unfortunately, age is not very much on his side.”

Ivan was homesick, wanted to go home

Benon Mugisha

(Head Coach, Rwanda Energy Group)

“At club championships his performance was average considering the Ivan I know and I think it was because he had already made up his mind about going back to Uganda. There are some teams that had talked about signing him but wanted to see him in club championships and they got a bit disappointed,”

“While at REG, Ivan had already made up his mind to go back to Uganda, I don’t think anything would have made him stay. So, instead of pushing him to stay I just had to look for another solution because even if he had stayed, his performance would not have been good because his mind was made up already.”