Oroma only wanted first flight, now wants more

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

David Emong is a double Paralympic medallist after his third place finish in the men’s 1500m T46 race on Saturday. Jennifer Nyakato won silver in the women’s 800m World Deaf Athletics Championships in Poland last week.

They both draw inspiration from somewhere. For Peace Oroma, her motivation to start running was simple – the chance to get on to a plane. She now wants more.

“I started being serious in 2019, after being inspired by my coach James Ssenkungu during the national gala in Mpigi,” the sprinter says ahead of her 100m T13 race at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

“The event was for people who were physically impaired and many universities attended.”

She runs in the heats tomorrow at 4.30am.

“When you hear about a trip and boarding an aeroplane, you want to do well. We were told that if we did well, we would get on the plane,” Oroma reminisces.

The opportunity came in March 2020 at the Africa Para Athletics Championships in Morocco. The 25-year-old would compete again at the event in March 2021 in Tunisia.

The Makerere University student was gained international ranking points to make the four-man team to Japan. Three of these are Paralympic debutants living a dream.

“I was the first person to qualify and when I got through, I wanted to do it again,” Oroma, who will also run in the 400m on Thursday, says.

However, Oroma is not humble about her ambitions at the Games. Her confidence is contagious.

“Even those at the top like (long distance star) Joshua Cheptegei who I admire so much did not start where they are now. They started somewhere like me,” she explains.

She claims to have run a 13-second time in the 100m plus 64, 61 and 58 seconds in the 400m but none of these times are verifiable.

“I couldn’t access Namboole during lockdown but my coach said I did 58 seconds in 400m at Makerere on grass,” Oroma says.

The world and Paralympic record in the 100m is 11.79 seconds set by Ukraine’s Leilia Adzhametova at the Rio 2016 Games. In the one-lap race, the time to catch is a sub-56sec.

“My target is to improve my time and make it to the Commonwealth Games (next year). I wish for a medal. I can’t promise that it’s what I’m aiming for – but I will try.”



