Our Lady Namiryango dominates woodball qualifiers

Our Lady of Namiryango Secondary School stamped their authority on the Mukono District Woodball qualifiers held on their Seeta campus Saturday, achieving a remarkable double victory by clinching both the boys' and girls' categories. Despite an unexpected delay caused by an early morning downpour that pushed the tee-off to midday, the host school proved unstoppable on their home turf.

The girls were led by a dominant display from national team player Precious Namubiru who carded 48 strokes, Rebecca Kyeeka (54), Immaculate Aloyo and Desire Isirim to take home the title with 213 points.

The games that act as duo qualifiers for the ICPAU Juniors Championship due on June 14 and the USSSA Ball Games, saw perennial winners Mpoma Girls take silver. Praise Ahurira (50), Rebecca Ajambo (50), Angela Nyirama (57) and Joy Namuli (58) combined for 215 strokes. Our lady of Africa Mukono (OLAM) were third with a total of 229 strokes.

St Joseph's SS Naggalama and The Amazima School were the other participating schools.

Despite a dismal display from star player Henry Kasumba, Our lady of Africa also took home the boys' title with a combined 194 strokes.

Timothy Olak Nokrach gave OLAN the advantage with 44 strokes with Emmanuel Edou complementing with 48. Kasumba carded 51 strokes so was Emmanuel Ekayu in a spirited show in front of their fans.

Our Lady of Africa Mukono (OLAM) took silver with 199 combined strokes, four strokes shy of the winners.

Jeremiah Niwamani (46), Joel Akileng (48), Douglas Avua (50) and Shami Kizito combined for 199 strokes. St Joseph's SS Naggalama were third on 215 strokes in what was a very competitive showdown.

Davis Wabusa, the head coach of OLAM is optimistic after what he called a decent display after missing three key players who were away for other school engagements.

"We shall bounce back stronger. I just pray we get support for the next event, the Ndejje University Open," Wabusa said. The Ndejje Open will be held on May 3 at the university's Luweero campus.

Mukono District Woodball qualifiers

Singles - girls

Precious Namubiru (OLAN) - 48

Praise Ahurira (Mpoma) - 50

Rebecca Ajambo (Mpoma) - 50

Singles - boys

Timothy Olak (OLAN) - 44

Jeremiah Niwamani (OLAM) - 46

Alvin Mugira (St Joseph) - 47

Team - Boys

Our Lady of Africa Namiryango - 194

St Joseph Naggalama - 215

Our Lady of Africa Mukono - 119

Team - Girls

Our Lady of Africa Namiryango - 213

Mpoma Girls - 215