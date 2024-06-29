Overwhelming Day Three at the USF Nationals

Uganda Swimming Federation must be pondering what to do with their National Championships.

From three days last year, the Championship was extended to four days but they still do not seem enough to accommodate all events for the over 600 swimmers.

This time, USF has scrapped the 400m freestyle that was meant for Sunday morning at Kampala Parents School, Naguru because Saturday (Day Three) afternoon’s individual medley (IM) events did not end. The 15-16 and the 17 & over swimmers had their IMs postponed to Sunday.

11-12

But before all that, Jaguar’s Zara Mbanga had started the day with another instrumental win in the 200m freestyle event for the 11-12 girls clocking 2:24.92. Dolphins’ Mackayla Ssali followed with 2:33.15 and Gators’ Nissi Kahinju with 2:34.02.

Mbanga (32.94) and Kahinju (34.93) were joined by Gliders’ Tyrah Muganzi (35.96) for the category’s 50m backstroke.

In the 200m breaststroke, Mbanga (2:51.11) was joined by Ssali (3:13.21) and Otters’ Nisha Pearl Najjuma (3:18.90) on the podium while in the 200m individual medley (IM), she (2:37.07) was joined by Kahinju (2:50.66) and Ssali (2:51.46).

For the boys, Gators’ Abdou Hakim Seck’s 2:21.72 won him yet another medal in the 11-12 boys 200m free – finishing ahead of Sailfish’s William Sanford (2:26.26) and Ozpreys’ Jerome Matsiko (2:26.55).

Seck (31.80) then beat Altona boys Adam Katumba (33.79) and Ethan Kunihira (36.04) to win the category’s 50m back then beat Gators’ Jayson Aronda (3:09.50) and Katumba (3:09.51) with 2:54.52 for 200m breaststroke gold.

In the 200m IM, Seck finished with 2:35.89 ahead of Katumba (2:44.77) and Torpedoes' Elijah Ayesiga (2:50.11).

13-14

Jaguar’s Peyton Suubi also clocked 2:22.18 to beat Gators’ Paloma Kirabo (2:27.25) and Altona’s duo of Sonia Mwere (2:31.18) and Abigail Mwagale (2:31.46) to the 13-14 girls 200m free.

Kirabo then paid back in the 50m back (33.32) with Suubi settling for silver (34.62) ahead of Altona’s Paula Nabukeera (35.71).

Suubi quickly recovered to win the category’s 200m breaststroke (2:58.74) ahead of Gators’ Tasha Kisawuzi (3:09.52) and Mwagale (3:13.17) then later topped the 200 IM (2:40.15) ahead of Kirabo (2:42.55) and Mwagale (2:51.10).

The boys 13-14 200m free, however, showed that the swimmers are feeling fatigued too. With Silverfin Academy’s Isaiah Kuc far ahead and good for 2:03.46 to claim gold, Aquatic Academy’s Joshua Mandre, Ozpreys’ Myron Rukundo and Altona’s Elijah Wamala had a contest for silver that did not go well in the final heat.

Mandre, who was ahead of the rest, miscounted and stopped after 150m metres and his chasers Rukundo and Wamala stopped too. The boys only continued after being urged on by the crowd. That allowed their younger counterpart Elijah Polo, of Silverfin, finish ahead of them. Wamala managed to recover to finish third in the heat.

But such was the effect of their break that the silver medalist came from the third of six heats in Dolphins’ Shadrach Mwebaze (2:22.57) while the bronze came from heat five’s Jonathan Kaweesa, of Torpedoes (2:25.23). Polo unfortunately finished 4th (2:26.33), Wamala 5th (2:26.55), Mandre 8th (2:28.40) and Rukundo 11th (2:32.19).

Good outing. Ozprey's Zorby Chang has enjoyed some podium finishes.

Kuc won the 50m back too in 30.81 with Gators’ Alex Rumanyika (33.85) and Kaweesa settling for silver and bronze respectively while he also clocked 2:40.35 in the 200m breast to beat Ozpreys’ Zorby Chang (2:48.30) and Altona’s Adriel Lumu (2:55.31).

The three boys also finished the 200 IM in that order clocking 2:20.92, 2:40.97 and 2:41.16 respectively.

15-16

Gators’ captain Tara Kisawuzi won the 200m free in 2:17.04 leaving silver for Karimah Katemba (2:23.98) and bronze for Rahmah Nakasule (2:25.66) – both of Aquatics.

Kisawuzi then beat the Aquatic girls again the 50m back but this time swimming from the less advantaged lane six. Nakasule (32.51) got silver while Katemba (33.70) got bronze.

Nakasule, however, won gold (3:10.61) in the 200m breaststroke ahead of Katemba (3:12.85) and the latter’s sister Aleena Katemba (3:13.93) in a clean sweep for Aquatics.

For the boys, Aqua Akii’s Heer Usadadiya clocked 2:01.57 to beat Gators’ teammates Daniel Rukundo (2:09.56), Peterson Inhensiko (2:10.13) and Ethani Ssengooba (2:11.83) in the 15-16 boys’ 200m free.

Inhensiko then won gold in the 50m back (28.37) ahead of Aquatics’ Akram Lubega (29.70) and Dolphins’ Malcolm Nahamya (29.71).

Rukundo won the 200m breast (2:35.17) ahead of his teammates Joel Nyaika (2:43.47) and Inhensiko (2:44.46).

17 & over

For the 17 and over girls’ 200m free, Gators’ Swagiah Mubiru paced for 175m, perhaps with the upcoming 50m backstroke on her mind, but a good final kick allowed her (2:33.15) breeze past Aqua Akii’s Deshpande Khyati (2:33.65) for gold while Aquatics’ Plaxida Nakabanda (2:48.53) got bronze.

Competitive age group. Sonia Mwere is battling in a competitive 13-14 girls age group

Mubiru’s plan worked as her 32.53 got her the 50m back gold too as Sailfish’s Charlotte Sanford got silver in 34.05 and Silverfin’s Karla Mugisha in 35.92.

Sanford then worked herself to gold in the 200m breast in 2:55.18 with Mubiru (3:06.40) relegated to silver and Gators’ Husnah Kukundakwe (3:10.90) joining on the podium.

Dolphins’ Tendo Kaumi (2:01.14) and Seals’ John Kafumbe (2:01.98) exchanged leads in the big boys’ 200m free until the former decided to raise the notch higher in the last 25m. They left the bronze to former’s brother Pendo Kaumi (2:08.77).

Tendo’s form continued into the 50m back with 27.44, enough for gold ahead of the unattached Steve Magera (28.04) and Sailfish’s Joshua Kaganda (29.44).

“I was worried about Ben because he was in another heat but I am happy I got the bronze,” Joshua said of his older brother, who swims for Gators and clocked 29.47).

Dolphins’ Aziku Ian led from the start to win the 200m breaststroke in 2:35.11 ahead of Silverfin’s Namanya Ampaire (2:36.05) and Kafumbe (2:36.16).

10 and under

Aquatics’ Mushira Nabatanzi worked away from pressure in ‘lane one’ to win gold in the 10 and under girls’ 50m backstroke in 38.17 seconds. Altona’s Liora Lumu (39.62) and Silverfin’s Gabriela Eleanor Nakimuli (39.77) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Lumu earned her revenge in the 100m IM with a 1:23.15 ahead of Nabatanzi (1:24.93) and Silverfin’s Alba Ihunde (1:25.26).

Seamus Kyaligonza (38.55) of Altona came between Silverfin gold winner Kristian Bwisho (38.14) and Sebastian Ssimbwa (39.45) in the 10 and under boys’ 50m back.