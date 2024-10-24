Hello

Owinyi Defends Regional Badminton Crowns

Thumbs Up. Owinyi celebrates with his trophy after pocketing Shs800,000 for his efforts. PHOTOS/COURTESY

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Seeking Better Fortunes. The 24-year-old Victoria University student’s sights are firmly set on competing in future Olympic and Commonwealth Games, with his recent victories at the City Tyres sponsored events serving as a stepping stone to that lofty goal.


Uganda’s rising badminton star, Augustus Owinyi, continues to make waves after successfully defending his men’s singles title and clinching the men’s doubles title at the seventh edition of the City Tyres East Africa Badminton Challenge, held from October 17-20 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Owinyi, a 24-year-old Business Administration student at Victoria University and a native of Nsambya, cemented his dominance by defeating Michael Reagan Nsubuga 21-13, 21-18 in the men's singles final. His path to victory included impressive wins against Shelton Tayebwa in the Round of 16, Ghanaian Gunna Kusal in the quarterfinals, and Kenya’s Fred Nyaribo in the semifinals.

Winners in the girls' categories and individual winners..

Still pushing

“This victory pushes me to work even harder. My ultimate goal is to compete in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, and I’m motivated to keep building my career,” Owinyi said. His growing résumé includes a bronze at the Kampala International and multiple caps with Uganda’s national team, including the 2024 African Games in Ghana and the All Africa Badminton Championships in Egypt.

In addition to his singles success, Owinyi teamed up with Muzafaru Lubega to secure gold in the men’s doubles, marking his third consecutive title in the doubles category of the East Africa Badminton Challenge.

The women’s singles final saw Fadilah Shamika emerge victorious after a thrilling encounter with her longtime rival Tracy Naluwooza, 18, adding another chapter to their friendly rivalry that began in the U10 division.

Owinyi in action. 

Fostering talent and ties 

Simon Mugabi, CEO of the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) and tournament chief organizer, praised the event’s role in talent development. “This tournament nurtures emerging talent and keeps veterans involved. The high standards and attractive prizes have brought out the best in players like Owinyi,” Mugabi noted.

The tournament, which featured 1,505 participants, offered Shs8 million in prize money, with singles champions pocketing Shs800,000. In addition to cash prizes, winners received trophies and other sporting gear. Although some team competitions for schools and universities were postponed, they will be concluded on November 2 at Mandela Sports Complex.

CITY TYRES EAST AFRICA BADMINTON CHALLENGE 

Category Champions

Girls Singles U19: Vivan Nalule 

Veteran Unisex Doubles: Thomas Biju & Naveen Krishnan 

Men’s Doubles (20-45 Years Foreign Nationals): Nazeem & Nowfal 

Girls Doubles: Kyuka Trisha & Ramia Bukenya 

Boys Doubles: Aslam Oduka & Denis Mukasa 

Mixed Doubles (Professionals): Amos Muyanja & Olivia Vivian Nakajja 

Mixed Doubles (Children): Arafat Kibirige Tendo & Olivia Betty Kyomukama 

Women’s Doubles: Nazifah Nakiyemba & Tracy Naluwooza 

Men’s Doubles (Above 45 Foreign Nationals): Thomas Biju & Naveen Krishnan 

Men’s Doubles: Augustus Owinyi & Muzafaru Lubega 

Girls Singles U15: Trisha Kyuuka 

Girls Singles U13: Sayed Samara 

Girls Singles U10: Umaima Nabasirye 

Boys Singles U19: Arafat Tendo Kibirige 

Boys Singles U15: Ahmed Malik Juma 

Boys Singles U13: Sam Bisaso 

Boys Singles U10: Sofia Nsubuga 

Veterans Men Singles (Above 50): William Kabindi 

Veterans Women Singles (Above 50): Annet Nakamya 

Nations Challenge: Uganda 

Women’s Singles: Fadilah Shamika 

Men’s Singles: Augustus Owinyi 

