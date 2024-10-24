Owinyi Defends Regional Badminton Crowns
What you need to know:
Seeking Better Fortunes. The 24-year-old Victoria University student’s sights are firmly set on competing in future Olympic and Commonwealth Games, with his recent victories at the City Tyres sponsored events serving as a stepping stone to that lofty goal.
Uganda’s rising badminton star, Augustus Owinyi, continues to make waves after successfully defending his men’s singles title and clinching the men’s doubles title at the seventh edition of the City Tyres East Africa Badminton Challenge, held from October 17-20 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.
Owinyi, a 24-year-old Business Administration student at Victoria University and a native of Nsambya, cemented his dominance by defeating Michael Reagan Nsubuga 21-13, 21-18 in the men's singles final. His path to victory included impressive wins against Shelton Tayebwa in the Round of 16, Ghanaian Gunna Kusal in the quarterfinals, and Kenya’s Fred Nyaribo in the semifinals.
Still pushing
“This victory pushes me to work even harder. My ultimate goal is to compete in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, and I’m motivated to keep building my career,” Owinyi said. His growing résumé includes a bronze at the Kampala International and multiple caps with Uganda’s national team, including the 2024 African Games in Ghana and the All Africa Badminton Championships in Egypt.
In addition to his singles success, Owinyi teamed up with Muzafaru Lubega to secure gold in the men’s doubles, marking his third consecutive title in the doubles category of the East Africa Badminton Challenge.
The women’s singles final saw Fadilah Shamika emerge victorious after a thrilling encounter with her longtime rival Tracy Naluwooza, 18, adding another chapter to their friendly rivalry that began in the U10 division.
Fostering talent and ties
Simon Mugabi, CEO of the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) and tournament chief organizer, praised the event’s role in talent development. “This tournament nurtures emerging talent and keeps veterans involved. The high standards and attractive prizes have brought out the best in players like Owinyi,” Mugabi noted.
The tournament, which featured 1,505 participants, offered Shs8 million in prize money, with singles champions pocketing Shs800,000. In addition to cash prizes, winners received trophies and other sporting gear. Although some team competitions for schools and universities were postponed, they will be concluded on November 2 at Mandela Sports Complex.
CITY TYRES EAST AFRICA BADMINTON CHALLENGE
Category Champions
Girls Singles U19: Vivan Nalule
Veteran Unisex Doubles: Thomas Biju & Naveen Krishnan
Men’s Doubles (20-45 Years Foreign Nationals): Nazeem & Nowfal
Girls Doubles: Kyuka Trisha & Ramia Bukenya
Boys Doubles: Aslam Oduka & Denis Mukasa
Mixed Doubles (Professionals): Amos Muyanja & Olivia Vivian Nakajja
Mixed Doubles (Children): Arafat Kibirige Tendo & Olivia Betty Kyomukama
Women’s Doubles: Nazifah Nakiyemba & Tracy Naluwooza
Men’s Doubles (Above 45 Foreign Nationals): Thomas Biju & Naveen Krishnan
Men’s Doubles: Augustus Owinyi & Muzafaru Lubega
Girls Singles U15: Trisha Kyuuka
Girls Singles U13: Sayed Samara
Girls Singles U10: Umaima Nabasirye
Boys Singles U19: Arafat Tendo Kibirige
Boys Singles U15: Ahmed Malik Juma
Boys Singles U13: Sam Bisaso
Boys Singles U10: Sofia Nsubuga
Veterans Men Singles (Above 50): William Kabindi
Veterans Women Singles (Above 50): Annet Nakamya
Nations Challenge: Uganda
Women’s Singles: Fadilah Shamika
Men’s Singles: Augustus Owinyi