Owinyi Defends Regional Badminton Crowns

Uganda’s rising badminton star, Augustus Owinyi, continues to make waves after successfully defending his men’s singles title and clinching the men’s doubles title at the seventh edition of the City Tyres East Africa Badminton Challenge, held from October 17-20 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Owinyi, a 24-year-old Business Administration student at Victoria University and a native of Nsambya, cemented his dominance by defeating Michael Reagan Nsubuga 21-13, 21-18 in the men's singles final. His path to victory included impressive wins against Shelton Tayebwa in the Round of 16, Ghanaian Gunna Kusal in the quarterfinals, and Kenya’s Fred Nyaribo in the semifinals.

Winners in the girls' categories and individual winners..

Still pushing

“This victory pushes me to work even harder. My ultimate goal is to compete in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, and I’m motivated to keep building my career,” Owinyi said. His growing résumé includes a bronze at the Kampala International and multiple caps with Uganda’s national team, including the 2024 African Games in Ghana and the All Africa Badminton Championships in Egypt.

In addition to his singles success, Owinyi teamed up with Muzafaru Lubega to secure gold in the men’s doubles, marking his third consecutive title in the doubles category of the East Africa Badminton Challenge.

The women’s singles final saw Fadilah Shamika emerge victorious after a thrilling encounter with her longtime rival Tracy Naluwooza, 18, adding another chapter to their friendly rivalry that began in the U10 division.

Owinyi in action.

Fostering talent and ties

Simon Mugabi, CEO of the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) and tournament chief organizer, praised the event’s role in talent development. “This tournament nurtures emerging talent and keeps veterans involved. The high standards and attractive prizes have brought out the best in players like Owinyi,” Mugabi noted.

The tournament, which featured 1,505 participants, offered Shs8 million in prize money, with singles champions pocketing Shs800,000. In addition to cash prizes, winners received trophies and other sporting gear. Although some team competitions for schools and universities were postponed, they will be concluded on November 2 at Mandela Sports Complex.

CITY TYRES EAST AFRICA BADMINTON CHALLENGE

Category Champions

Girls Singles U19: Vivan Nalule

Veteran Unisex Doubles: Thomas Biju & Naveen Krishnan

Men’s Doubles (20-45 Years Foreign Nationals): Nazeem & Nowfal

Girls Doubles: Kyuka Trisha & Ramia Bukenya

Boys Doubles: Aslam Oduka & Denis Mukasa

Mixed Doubles (Professionals): Amos Muyanja & Olivia Vivian Nakajja

Mixed Doubles (Children): Arafat Kibirige Tendo & Olivia Betty Kyomukama

Women’s Doubles: Nazifah Nakiyemba & Tracy Naluwooza

Men’s Doubles (Above 45 Foreign Nationals): Thomas Biju & Naveen Krishnan

Men’s Doubles: Augustus Owinyi & Muzafaru Lubega

Girls Singles U15: Trisha Kyuuka

Girls Singles U13: Sayed Samara

Girls Singles U10: Umaima Nabasirye

Boys Singles U19: Arafat Tendo Kibirige

Boys Singles U15: Ahmed Malik Juma

Boys Singles U13: Sam Bisaso

Boys Singles U10: Sofia Nsubuga

Veterans Men Singles (Above 50): William Kabindi

Veterans Women Singles (Above 50): Annet Nakamya

Nations Challenge: Uganda

Women’s Singles: Fadilah Shamika