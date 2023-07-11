Para-badminton: Indians dominate podium

Nineteen-year-old Palak Kohli had the easiest final but she was just among the many Indian players that scooped gold at the Uganda Para-badminton International Championship finals at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on Sunday.

Kohli, who had won all her eight matches to the final, did not have to break a single bead of sweet against Ugandan Harriet Nakayima, who showed no zeal to upset her opponent.

Nakayima’s best game was the SL 4 semifinal when she beat Indian Kanak Singh Jadaun 21-9; 19-21 and 21-14 on Saturday.

But Kohli needed just two sets to finish her off: 21-3 and 21-5. In fact, most of the few points Nakayima got off her opponent were a result of Kohli shooting outside the court. But the game lacked the tempo and tension of a final between Nakayima, the only finalist from the host country and an in-form member of the most dominant team.

Instead, Nakayima again surrendered to Kohli the way she did in the group stages on Wednesday when she lost 21-5, 21-2 and joined the long list of Ugandans who fell to Indians.

“She never stretched me at all,” Kohli told Daily Monitor. “She lacked enthusiasm, which I think is everything in this game.”

But Kohli, who had settled for silver in the all-Indian Mixed Doubles of SL 3 and SU 5 final, joined her countrymen who bagged 12 gold medals.

Of the 15 matches in the finals, Indians were involved in 13 and lost only one. Six matches were all-Indian duels meaning, both sides were guaranteed of gold or silver medals.

Besides Kohli, some of the outstanding Indians included Thulasimathi Murugesan, who beat fellow Indian Latika Latika in the Women’s SU 5 Singles final to claim gold, adding it to her gold in the Mixed Doubles of the SL 3 and SU 5. Chandra Prakash, beat New Zealand’s Wojtek Czyz in the Men’s SL 3 Singles final, adding to his gold in the Men’s Doubles, against Czyz and another Indian Abhijeet Sakhuja.

After that pulsating Doubles victory with Prakash, Naveen Sivakumar wrapped up the Indian success story with a 21-16 and 21-9 win over Yeh En-Chuan of Chinese Taipei in the Men’s SL 4 Singles final.

Korean Kim Jung Jun, defeated Indian Sanjeev Kumar 21-15 and 21-13 to claim gold in Men’s Wheelchair 2 final. He repeated his dominance alongside fellow Korean Ryu Donghyun to defeat Kumar and Spanish Francisco Motero in Men’s Wheelchair Doubles 21-7 and 21-16.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Coach Ronald Lule had wished for more silver medals and at least one gold. But as was the case last year, Uganda got one Silver and several bronze medals after losing semifinals, especially in the doubles and mixed doubles.