Para-badminton: Nazziwa shines as Nigeria, Egypt dominate Africa

The Nigerian and Egyptian national anthems played a combined 14 times inside the Lugogo Indoor Stadium as the Africa Para Badminton Championships 2023 ended Sunday, but Sarah Nazziwa ensured the Ugandan anthem was also played, moreover twice, as she smiled with two gold medals from the six-day event.

Nazziwa, who is playing for the second year, in the first bagged gold in the Doubles after a successful combination with Egypt’s Shaimaa Samy Abdellatif.

The pair beat Nigeria’s Gift Chukwuemeka and Uganda’s Sylivia Nakanda 21-13 and 21-12 in the Round One.

Wheelchair One and Wheelchair Two category

Nazziwa added the second gold after defeating fellow Ugandan Flavia Basuuta 21-6, 21-12 in the Wheelchair One Singles.

Nakanda and Jennifer Kabuwo took bronze medals, in the only event, where all the medallists were Ugandans.

“I feel happy and excited because I got more than I expected,” said Nazziwa flashing her easy, lovely smile with her three-year-old daughter Trinity on the laps. “I expected the Singles medal when I saw most entries were Ugandan. But the Doubles gold means a lot more for me.

“Being the reason why the national anthem is played feels really great. And I want these moments to happen again and again.”

Meanwhile 17-year-old Mariam Eniola continued her golden form claiming three of Nigeria’s eight gold medals. First, she combined with fellow Nigerian Chigozie Jeremiah Nnanna to beat Egypt’s Mohamed Shaaban Abdelgawa and Zambia’s Martha Chewe 21-8 and 21-5 in SL 3 - SU 5 Mixed Doubles final.

Alongside another Nigerian Lucky Okoro, Bolaji beat Uganda’s duo of Sumini Mutesi and Rose Nansereko 21-5 and 21-8 in the SL 3 - SU 5 Women’s Doubles final.

Bolaji inflicted more misery on Uganda, beating Elizabeth Mwesigwa, a 2022 gold medallist, 21-9 and 21-4 in the SL 3 Singles final.

Her mates Okoro and Chigozie also took singles gold, defeating Benin’s Amandine Morenike Oloukou and Uganda’s Hassan Mubiru respectively.

Shaimaa fetched three of Egypt’s six gold medals. To the one she won alongside Nazziwa, she added another gold by defeating Nigeria’s Chukwuemeka 21-14 and 21-10 in the Women’s Wheelchair Two Singles.

Then she paired with fellow Egyptian Atef Abdelkarim Mahmoud to beat Uganda’s pair of Nazziwa and Ali Mukasa 21-4 and 21-2 in the Wheelchair Mixed Doubles.

What next?

Nigeria’s Coach Sunkanmi Adewale said their success is a product of preparations. “Now we have to resume training as soon as we reach home. We are targeting more tournaments for our players to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games.”

Nazziwa will rest briefly, and resume training for two more events abroad by the end of the year.

“I am still chasing the points to qualify for the Paralympics,” she said.

OUTSTANDING MEDALISTS

Bolaji (Nigeria), 3 gold medals

Shaima (Egypt), 3 gold medals

Chigozie (Nigeria), 2 gold medals

Nazziwa (Uganda), 2 gold medals

SPECIAL AWARDS

Sumin Mutesi (Uganda)

Yahia Tarbuni (Tunisia)

Amandine Oloukou (Benin)