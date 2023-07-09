Para-badminton: Teenager Nakayima carries Uganda’s golden hopes

Sixteen-year-old Harriet Nakayima will have the attention of the whole nation when she plays for gold in the Women’s Singles- SL 4 final on Sunday, at the Uganda International Para-badminton Championship at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Nakayima defeated Indian Kanak Singh Jadaun 21-9; 19-21 and 21-14. It was a sign of resilience for the youngster who won the first set 21-9, lost the second 19-21 and won the decisive one 21-14.

Now she is the only Ugandan in the final after Rose Nansereko, one of the top seeds, lost her singles SL 3 semi-final to another Indian Sanjana Kumari 21-9, 21-9.

Now the shy Nakayima faces Palak Kohli, another Indian, in a rematch. In a group match on Wednesday, Kohli walloped Nakayima 21-5, 21-2.

Could Nakayima pull off an even bigger upset against another Indian?

“I shall try my best,” she told Daily Monitor. “She is ranked Number One in the world, which means she is far better than me. But I shall try and see what God has prepared for me.”

Kohli has won all her eight matches at the tournament—including doubles and mixed doubles. Nakayima has won two out of seven.

Coach Ronald Lule said in terms of medal quantity, last year’s event was better. But this edition was better in terms of quality.