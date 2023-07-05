Para-badminton: Top seeds in tough test for Paralympic slots

About six Ugandans are ranking top in their respective categories in Africa and need to accumulate more points to qualify for Paris by March 31 next year.

Asiimwe, Elizabeth Mwesigwa, Hassan Mubiru, Rose Nansereko, Ali Mukasa and youngster Sumin Mutesi, are counting their chances at the Uganda International Para-badminton Championship happening at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

Simon Mugabi, the CEO UBF, said if Asiimwe and her colleagues put on a decent performance at the Uganda International and the African Para Badminton that starts July 11, and at two more events by the end of the year, they might make it to Paris.

The 24 entries into the International are fewer than the 43 when Uganda hosted the event last year. Some players have opted for other events like Canada International, which fetches more points.

But still Ugandans have to be at their best against players from India, Australia, Spain, Egypt, Ivory Coast, South Africa, among others.

Mukasa managed to beat Indian Shawan Kumar yesterday in two straight sets: 21-11 and 21-16. But Africa’s best in the Wheelchair Two category must win his last game to advance from the groups after losing his first game to an Australian opponent.

“I didn’t play the first game well. I had a headache and lost to an opponent I should have beaten. But after winning one game, I have some hope,” Mukasa, who reached the International quarterfinal last year, told us on Wednesday after his second Singles match.

On Day One, Mukasa and Brian Mugabe also lost the doubles to Australians. Mugabe, the top Ugandan seed in Wheelchair One, lost all his three matches on Day One on Tuesday.

And when he paired with Pamela Banura, he lost the mixed doubles to Australia’s Martyn Ford and Indian Ruchi Torivedi 21-13 and 21-8.

Asiimwe and Mwesigwa, both top African seeds in their respective categories, survived an upset from youngsters Resty Nangobi and Harriet Nakayima in the women’s doubles. Nangobi and Nakayima won the first set 21-19, before the seniors retaliated 21-16 and 21-10.

Meanwhile, James Ongaria and Bashir Mutyaba, though not in place for Paralympic slots, were the first Ugandans to defeat visitors on Day One. Both defeated Indian opponents.

SELECT DAY ONE RESULTS

MIXED DOUBLES

Ford & Torivedi 2-0 Mugabe & Banura

Nangobi, Nakayima 21-19 Asiimwe, Mwesigwa

Nangobi, Nakayima 16-21 Asiimwe, Mwesigwa