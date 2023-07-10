Para-badminton: Ugandan top seeds seek redemption in African event

Sixteen year-old Harriet Nakayima was the only Ugandan in the finals of Uganda International Para-badminton Championship on Sunday at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

Only three had reached the Singles semifinals. Only Elizabeth Mwesigwa managed a 50+ winning percentage, with four aggregate wins in six games. The rest never reached 50.

Now after that average performance that follows another at the Bahrain International in May, Uganda players—especially the big names with Paralympic ambitions—hope to redeem themselves at the Africa Para Badminton Championships 2023 starting Tuesday at Lugogo.

The International event attracted players from Spain, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Australia, Ivory Coast among others but most Ugandans fell to Indians in Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

For instance, in SL 3 category, Indian Sanjana Kumari beat Juliet Namunoga. She then paired with fellow Indian Ravi Pal to beat Ugandan Rose Nansereko and Tunisian Yahya Tarhouni in the Mixed Doubles Round One.

The same pair defeated Ugandans Hassan Mubiru and Elizabeth Mwesigwa in Round Two.

Kumari again defeated Mwesigwa 21-6, 21-4 in the Singles Round Two, paired with fellow Indian Koshika Devda to beat Mwesigwa and Rita Asiimwe 21-7, 21-11 in the Women’s Doubles Round Three. In Round Four they beat Nansereko and Sumini Mutesi. And in Round Five they beat Resty Nangobi Kalembe and Harriet Nakayima.

As if that was not enough, Kumari also beat Nansereko 21-9, 21-9 in the Singles semifinal to book the final with Nigerian Mariam Eniola Bolaji.

Now many, like Coach Ronald Lule, think without Indian tormentors, the continental podium is achievable.

“If these African players here are the ones I will face, I can go for gold,” said newcomer Sarah Nazziwa, who got African silver in the Wheelchair One category last year.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympian Rita Asiimwe won only two of her seven International matches in the SU 5 category but if particular players from Benin do not make it to Lugogo, her chances are golden.

Ali Mukasa, who made the quarterfinals of the International last year, is disappointed by winning only one of six engagements. “But I shall be much better in Africa,” he said. “Last year, I missed the African tournament because I had a workshop in the USA. This time I must go for gold.”

Mwesigwa of the SL 3 category said Ugandans learn a lot by competing with far better opponents like Indians. “And that must show when we face some of our equals in Africa,” she said.

Mubiru, who won two of six matches in the International, said Ugandans fail because they do not prepare well. “But in Africa I only fear Egypt.”

SELECT UGANDAN PERFORMANCES

*Nakayima: 7 Games, 2 Wins

Mwesigwa: 6 Games, 4 Wins

Nansereko: 7 Games, 3 Wins

Nazziwa: 6 Games, 3 Wins

Mubiru: 6 Games, 2 Wins

Mutesi: 7 Games, 2 Wins

Asiimwe: 7 Games, 2 Wins

Mukasa: 6 Games, 1 Win

Mugabe: 6 Games, 0 Wins