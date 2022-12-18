Para-lifter Mbaziira bags bronze in Dubai

Dennis Mbaziira’s pursuit of a ticket to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games is running smoothly so far following another medal performance at 12th Fazza Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai Thursday evening.

In the Men's Up to 88kg category, Mbaziira lifted: 164kg, 166kg and 172kg, winning bronze with a total of 502 points.

UAE’s Adel Shanbih won gold with 554 aggregate points, while Columbia’s Huver Mondragon took silver with 543 points.

Among 13 competitors, Mbaziira was among the only six who managed all three perfect lifts.

At the Para Powerlifting IPC African Championships in Cairo, Egypt in October Mbaziira won bronze with a personal best lift of 170kg.

In Dubai, he improved that to 172kg, which would excite his UK-based team manager Farai Msika and coaches Kenneth Sekilanda and Jules “Matamort” Same Same.

They can only pray that he keeps improving in the subsequent events, ahead of Paris 2024.

However, the other two Ugandans had a tough experience on the bench.

In the Men's Up to 80 kg category, Tamale finished joint-eighth among 10 participants, managing 130kg, in a category won by Iran’s Roohallah Rostami with an aggregate 637 points. Tamale, a bodybuilder who is new on the international para-lifting stage, only succeeded in his last lift, after faltering in his first two.

In the Men's Up to 72 kg category, Muhammad Nigo finished a distant 11th among 13, with a total of 134kg—from his last lift.

Nigo, who won bronze at the 2018 championship in Algiers with 125kg, will be happy for his new personal best, but rue wasting his first two attempts.