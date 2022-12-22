Para-lifters hopeful after Dubai show

Despite mixed fortunes at the 12th Fazza Powerlifting World Cup, which ended Sunday, in Dubai, the three Ugandan para-powerlifters see a better future.

Dennis Mbaziira was the best of the trio, succeeding in all his three lifts to accumulate 502kg and winning bronze in the Men's Up to 88kg category, won by UAE’s Adel Shanbih with 554kg, while Columbia’s Huver Mondragon totalled 543kg.

That put Mbaziira in good stead as he pursues the ticket to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

“When I saw my competitors, it was a completely different field to the one I saw in Cairo and I gave up on medals. I said ‘let me do what I can do,” said the man who won his first bronze at the Para Powerlifting IPC African Championships in Cairo, Egypt in October.

“But my game plan was different. As some wanted to outcompete each other by lifting the heaviest, my goal was to get all my lifts right.”

In the process many failed and Mbaziira was among the only six of 13 competitors who managed all three perfect lifts.

In nearly four months, Mbaziira has improved his personal best from 162kg at the Commonwealth in Birmingham, to 172kg, in Dubai, which is a priority set by his UK-based manager Farai Msika and coaches Kenneth Sekilanda and Jules “Matamort” Same Same.

“That improvement is important but it’s down to good tactics. I lift 180kg in training. But in competition, I take one step at a time, carefully” Mbaziira said. “After all, others just decline because their muscles fail to respond.”

Even the judge who faulted Mbaziira and his coach in Birmingham, where he failed the first two attempts, commended him for his progress since then.

“Now the focus is on the next event, probably in March, and the All-Africa Games in [Accra] Ghana.”





Meanwhile, Swafalu Tamale only succeeded in his last lift of 130kg, after wasting his first two but the debutant is happy for finishing joint-eighth among 10.

“I did well because I am new in powerlifting and this was my first international event,” said Tamale, a renowned amputee bodybuilder. “And the judging there [abroad] is different. There’s the physical judge and three others on the cameras.

And all must agree that you lifted right, unlike here.”

His hopes are high. “If I can finish among the top eight in all future events, I will have qualified for the Paralympics in Paris.”

For Muhammad Nigo, finishing 11th among 13, with a new personal best of 134kg in the Men’s Up to 72kg was not disappointing, considering the circumstances.

“I lost hope after missing out on the [Tokyo] Paralympics and the Commonwealth Games, so this event found me unready,” said the man who won continental bronze in Algiers 2018.

“And I took three days struggling to shed three kilograms, which drained me a lot. But generally, it was good that I participated."

Sekilanda, who was the team coach, said Nigo also caught a fever ahead of the event.

“But he has potential if he prepares well,” he added.



TEAM UGANDA’s TOTAL IN DUBAI

Dennis Mbaziira-502kg

Swafalu Tamale-130kg