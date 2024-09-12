Para-powerlifting: Mbaziira's performance impresses Coach Sekilanda

Para-powerlifter Dennis Mbaziira was not any close to the podium at the 2024 Paralympic Games that ended Sunday in Paris, but national coach Kenneth Sekilanda was impressed by the lifter's performance and has predicted a brighter future.

Mbaziira was Uganda’s first-ever powerlifter at the Paralympic Games, and finished ninth out of 10 in the Men's Up to 88kg final with his best lift being 186kg. Even if he had not failed his third attempt of 188kg, it wouldn’t have changed his position.

Chinese Panpan Yan won gold with a best lift of 242kg; Egyptian Mohamed Elelfat got silver with 224kg, and Ukrainian Yurii Babynets settled for bronze with 214kg.

Mbaziira's first lift was 180kg, and his second was 186kg, which became his best lift after wasting his third attempt of 188kg.

The 186kg is now his personal best, far better than his 178kg at the Tbilisi 2024 World Cup in Georgia in June, a progress that impressed Coach Sekilanda.

"His performance was very good. He's got the experience after competing with the world's best and managed to put pressure in the competition area. It's the reason why when he failed the last attempt, they all failed," Sekilandasaid.

Actually, only Yan, the gold medallist, got all his three attempts right.

"He's an asset for Uganda. We managed to reach here in time, and it was one of the best things the government has done for us. I really appreciate it."

Sekilanda, who spent over 10 days with Mbaziira in the French capital, has already turned his focus to the future.

"Now we have to come back and start the new chapter of our training because our target now is 215kgs."