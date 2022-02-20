Para-rowers boosted by repaired ergometer

Veteran para-rowers Samuel Onyango gets a feel of the refurbished ergometer as Noah Ssewankambo, Kathleen Noble, Haruna Sseruwagi and Gerry Noble watch. PHOTO/ MAKHTUM MUZIRaNSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Uganda Para-rowing Association (UPRA) are more confident of getting their activities back in full swing after Olympian Kathleen Noble refurbished their indoor simulation machine.
Both the able-bodied rowers and their adaptive colleagues have struggled in the past to hold outdoor and indoor competitions mostly due to either dilapidated or the lack of equipment.

