Para-rowers boosted by repaired ergometer

Uganda Para-rowing Association (UPRA) are more confident of getting their activities back in full swing after Olympian Kathleen Noble refurbished their indoor simulation machine.

Both the able-bodied rowers and their adaptive colleagues have struggled in the past to hold outdoor and indoor competitions mostly due to either dilapidated or the lack of equipment.

«The sport was slowing down because people with disability have lots of requirements,» UPDF’s rower and coach Samuel Onyango, said.

«Sometimes you need to transport them from where they are to the venue of training or competition and back. But we push through,» he added.

Onyango, for example, has colleagues in the forces that have been part and are still interested in the sport but stay about 150km away at the disabled UPDF members’ rehabilitation home in Mubende.

Reintegration into society

It is from this background and the fact that the Ugandan rowing community have equipment donated to them - by their international governing body Fisa in September 2020 - still held in customs bonds over uncleared taxes and storage fees that Noble opted last month to repair old boats and ergometers ahead of her rowing clinic at Kisubi Beach aimed to promote the sport.

On Wednesday at her family home in Lubowa, Noble - who now expects consistency in training and activity - extended the same support to the para-rowers by repairing their ergometer and her father, Dr. Gerry believes it can do more than just give the adaptive athletes simulation concepts.

“They have their machine back and it is as good as knew after working on the electronics and overhauling the chains. This equipment is built to last but the things that go wrong are so small that if we have tools and a supplier, we can keep them going,” Gerry said.

“The equipment will help, especially, the amputees to rehabilitate and to be able to compete with each other. The screen is redone and it will show them how their performance increases everyday.”

He added, “Psychologically, that gives people targets. To build one’s physical aspects is one thing but to build psychological aspects is another and sports like these help with rehabilitation and when the boats come, they will give them the balance and independence required to reintegrate them into society.”