Para volleyballers seek for government help.

One speaker after another made a rallying call to the government to support para-sport in order for the discipline to grow in Uganda.

This was during Wednesday’s sports dialogue organized at MTN Arena – Lugogo by Uganda Para-volleyball Association (UPVA) “to make their sport more visible and push for new beginnings,” according to the body’s general secretary Geoffrey Katende.

Para-volleyball was launched in Uganda in 2008 and in 2010, UPVA managed to qualify a ladies’ team for the World Championships in Oklahoma – USA.

The team failed to go due to the lack of finances as has usually been the case for most sports.

Unfortunately, for para-volleyball, the episode dampened the mood of the players and it has since struggled to kick on.

“National team players lose morale when they do not get a chance to compete,” Allan Kabale, who started playing the game at Makerere University and now serves as an administrator and men’s national team player, said.

“If we can get support, maybe even the athletes that did not go to school can survive on through their talent,” he added at the event moderated by Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) president Patrick Kanyomozi.

He was only adding to the voice of female player Rose Nansereko, who has gone on to try her luck in other sports like para-cricket.

Volleyball umpire and UPVA vice president Innocent Komakech also decried the lack of training facilities, coaches and also hinted that the shortage of funds has hindered their “scouting and sensitization projects.”

There is, however, light at the end of the tunnel as this sport that now seeks recognition by National Council of Sports rather than being taken as a member of the National Paralympics Committee, has three trained international referees.

“We pledge the support of the Council but first you need to widen this forum to create awareness of what you do,” NCS chairman Dr. Donald Rukare, told the dialoguing forum.

“You need to share ideas with athletes from various disciplines, Uganda Volleyball Federation, UOC (Uganda Olympic Committee), Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Sports, the private sector and the technical arm of NCS.

In swimming and athletics, for example, the para-athletes get the support of the USF and the athletics federation.”