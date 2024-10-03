Paralympian Mbaziira adds archery to LA28 list

Being Uganda’s first powerlifter at the Paralympic Games is a milestone in Dennis Mbaziira’s sports career. But the man, who boasts as Africa’s number two in the Up to 88kg category, wants to add archery to his Games menu, as he prepares for the Los Angeles 2028 edition.

Mbaziira’s first exposure to para-archery was at the 2024 National Disability Sports Gala in Kabale last week, where he had gone to demonstrate powerlifting.

“Archery is an exciting game I want to venture into seriously,” Mbaziira said during practice sessions on Thursday.

In the first session, shooting from 10 metres, with three arrows in six ends (or rounds) while sitting, Mbaziira finished third with 94 points, behind a trainer who got 101 points and Precious Asiimwe, who won by 112 points.

Mbaziira won the second practice with 115 points, the trainer got 85 points, due to a faulty bow, while Asiimwe, improved to 103 points but finished second.

The rules changed in the third practice. The shooters aimed at 115 points in five rounds. No one made 100. The trainer got 66 points, Asiimwe 80, Mbaziira 98.

But throughout, Mbaziira had the best scores in one end: 23 points, 28 and 24. This is in the region of the best scores by USA’s Jason Tabansky and China’s Han Guifei, who won gold and silver respectively at Paris 2024.

“Now, your minimum score in five rounds should be 90 points,” Coach Aisha Namukwaya told Mbaziira, commending him for a good beginning.

But practice differs from competition. And no one knows it better than Mbaziira, whose best lift in the gym can be 200kg but on stage it can reduce to 185kg.

No wonder, on competition day in para-archery, Mbaziira gathered 70 points for Kampala in the community category, seven behind Rubanda’s Precious Asiimwe, who took gold. Gulu’s Mattar Gutjiek got 56 points.

Mbaziira’s 21 points were the second-best score in one end, to Asiimwe’s 22 points.

“I feel really encouraged to continue practicing archery and eager to add it to my games as I prepare for the next Paralympics,” Mbaziira said, confident he is going to work closely with a serious and passionate coach.

“I saw many games in Paris and thought of one I can add to powerlifting. But the coach has shown me that para-archery is an easy sport to learn,” Mbaziira told Daily Monitor in Kabale.

Coach Aisha Namukwaya, who also coaches Target Titans club, agrees. “Archery is easy to learn when you master focusing on the target board. I’ll help Dennis to make sure that he improves immediately.”

If Namukwaya guides Mbaziira to Los Angeles 2028, it will be a milestone that no Ugandan has achieved.

MBAZIIRA’S PRACTICE POINTS

94 (3rd position), 115 (1st position), 98 (1st position)

Best score in End: 28

Best score in single shot: 10

MBAZIIRA’S COMPETITION POINTS

70 (2nd position)