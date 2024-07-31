PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS: JLU 30
What you need to know:
I come from a place that witnesses the sun all year.
4km walk for rowing
Besides dignitaries, top officials and athletes, the rest of the people accessing venues at the Paris Olympics have had to walk some big distances from train or bus stops. It took a nearly 20-minute walk over 1.4km from the Vaires-Torcy train station to reach the venue for rowing in Vaires-sur-Marne over the past few days. Granted, the majority of cities in Europe require some walking to access public transport but by the time rowing events have been completed, one has usually done about 4km of walking by the time you have your seat on the train or bus back to grand Paris. The National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne is also hosting canoeing events.
Crowd control
It is true Paris and other cities and smaller towns with Paris Olympics activity have train and bus stops right next to the sporting venues. But, the hosts and organisers of the Games have closed off these spots, leaving many spectators to walk for usually 15-20 minutes or 30 minutes at worst from further stops. This is mainly done to control crowds and as well monitor numbers for security purposes. Normally after the events, especially during the lunch period or in the evening, a walk back to the points of departure has been controlled by security, sieving numbers from venues so as not to crowd the stations.
Hello 10pm sunset
I come from a place that witnesses the sun all year. Far from Equinox, sometimes the days could be slightly longer than the nights or vice versa but normally split evenly; dawn at 7am and dusk by 7pm. Here, the day is currently playing nearly all its cards out during the summer time. By 6am, the light is out and it goes all out until about 10pm local Paris time. It took me a couple of days to adjust to this. My colleague Clive Kyazze would end up sleeping at 3am local time, only for the sun to come out at 6am. Eventually, he had a board meeting with body, do not laugh please. Otherwise, children may be kicking a ball along the street at 9pm here, not the usual back home.