4km walk for rowing

Besides dignitaries, top officials and athletes, the rest of the people accessing venues at the Paris Olympics have had to walk some big distances from train or bus stops. It took a nearly 20-minute walk over 1.4km from the Vaires-Torcy train station to reach the venue for rowing in Vaires-sur-Marne over the past few days. Granted, the majority of cities in Europe require some walking to access public transport but by the time rowing events have been completed, one has usually done about 4km of walking by the time you have your seat on the train or bus back to grand Paris. The National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne is also hosting canoeing events.

Crowd control

It is true Paris and other cities and smaller towns with Paris Olympics activity have train and bus stops right next to the sporting venues. But, the hosts and organisers of the Games have closed off these spots, leaving many spectators to walk for usually 15-20 minutes or 30 minutes at worst from further stops. This is mainly done to control crowds and as well monitor numbers for security purposes. Normally after the events, especially during the lunch period or in the evening, a walk back to the points of departure has been controlled by security, sieving numbers from venues so as not to crowd the stations.

Hello 10pm sunset