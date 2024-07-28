PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS: TITBITS JULY 28

Rain won’t let Paris be

Since stepping foot here, the sun has largely played second fiddle to rain during the Paris 2024 Games. The drizzles have been consistent and in some moments turned into rain, disrupting plenty of activity. The umbrellas and protective plastic cloth were out at every turn during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday. The rain still battered many people back home. It rained throughout Saturday; rower Kathleen Noble batting the wind and rain as she started out in the women’s 2000m single sculls Heat 1 at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne. The sun was out early yesterday morning but there are no sureties.

Water for Shs12000

Tickets for the opening ceremony of the Paris Games shot up to a price of at least 1600 Euros (about Shs6.5m) on the tickets’ application on Friday. It had gotten trickier especially after the French government and organizers opted to reduce the physical attendance by half to 300,000 people on grounds of security. Buying water during this ceremony near the Jardins du Trocadéro cost €3 (Shs12000) and an accompanying cup cost €2 (Shs8000). The latter would be refunded in case one returned the cup after drinking.

Sweet first gold