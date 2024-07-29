PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS: TITBITS JULY 29

Nsubuga makes it four

It’s sweet to cover a major championship with a bunch of colleagues.

The Paris Olympics are getting into a greater gear as athletes pursue medals while the media covers the stories across 32 disciplines.

By close of the first week, Uganda had four journalists in the French capital after the arrival of New Vision’s Michael Nsubuga.

He joined Clive Kyazze, team Uganda media attache John Barnes Ssentamu and I, on Sunday.

He is already into the bumper train movements across this beautiful capital and began Monday with a long three-hour journey to the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne for rowing.

Busy Gare du Nord station

The train station at Gare du Nord suffered minimal but visible impact in traffic overflow on Friday as scores connected across Paris for the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony along the River Seine.

The station is key as well in connecting tourists, spectators and officials including some volunteers.

Transport volunteers at this station have been busy all through. The spot connects to the blue line B to and fro the Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport as well as the Arena Paris du Nord but also to Centre Aquatique and Stade de France on the green line D.

The place has been busy at nearly all hours.

Shs100000 to watch rowing

The popularity of particular disciplines may often offer an intriguing and sometimes wrong perception to a television viewer of the Olympics.

Disciplines like rowing may not attract audiences like for football or aquatics but, venues are having commendable attendances here.

The National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne has consistently filled up for rowing activity.

Whereas the two stands on the left of the finish line have filled, some spectators have had to stand by the water bank to catch the action in sculls.