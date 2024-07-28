Paris show-off inspires Ugandans

PARIS, FRANCE. The persistent drizzles and later rain in the French capital did not stop progress of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night.

The French organizers put up a resilience to put up the first occasion of the kind outside a stadium. A 206-nation parade on boats in front of 300,000 people on the banks over a 6km stretch along the Seine River on a wet evening is still being discussed here.

“Let’s go UG, let’s go,” Team Uganda group comprising about 20 individuals chanted on a large boat, shared with five countries in Oman.

“Make a circle… circle, big circle, circle,” headed towards the Jardins du Trocadéro while dressed in long white shirts, black basecoat fronts made of half cultural linen with some covered in transparent protective plastic.

Swimmer Gloria Muzito and cyclist Charles Kagimu had carried the national flag. “It’s a dream come true to be at the Olympics and it’s even more spiced up with my role as a flag bearer for the nation. So I am really happy to carry the flag on behalf of the whole nation,” Kagimu soaked in his moment.

Thousands of photos and videos from the 275-minute event segmented into 12 chapters - arguably the longest Olympics opening ceremony in history - are still being viewed.

There was American rappers Pharrell Williams and Snoop Dogg in the Olympic torch relay in the earlier hours, performances from Lady Gaga, Aya Nakamura and finally Celine Dion, down to the Olympic baton exchange from 1998 Fifa World Cup winner Frenchman Zinedine Zidane to record French Open champion Spaniard Rafael Nadal and to former stars Americans Serena Williams and Carl Lewis on a speed boat.

A laser show from the Eiffel Tower and by the time French judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec used the Olympic torch to ignite a cauldron to offset a big air balloon into the Paris skies, the French had outdone themselves.

The showcase of French heritage and culture had duly quenched a 100-year wait to host these Games but one thing stood out; resilience.

The French government and Paris 2024 organizers faced significant criticism and pressure at every stage evidenced by earlier arson disruptions on the French railway system, security concerns about the opening ceremony and then the rain.

But, Canadian singer Celine Dion, who has recently battled stiff person syndrome, returned to perform for the first time in four years with the Edith Piaf rendition. The flame on the Olympic torch never blew out in the wind and rain while thousands of people were stuck in those conditions until about midnight.

And therein was the message which Uganda’s competitors must have picked. “I say we should be inspired to work hard to achieve our dreams,” said swimmer Jesse Ssengonzi.

“You can do anything you set your mind to. Don’t just work hard, work smart too, make sure you expand your options,” said the youngster, who will compete in the men’s 100m butterfly event on Friday.

Across the venue, fans from varying countries like Puerto Rico, Japan, Australia, and the USA among others showcased love for their motherlands.

Upon the sight of Muzito and Kagimu with the flag on television, Ugandans did the same too online albeit with mixed feelings especially in the wake of the recent public outcry and protests against corruption.

“Uganda has a lot of challenges. There are a lot of problems around finding employment and I think it is going to create a generation of creative people to find solutions of entrepreneurship, of not expecting someone to give you the answer but go out and try and find it,” rower Kathleen Noble said.

The message from this Paris show-off had been loud enough.

UGANDANS IN ACTION

PARIS 2024 GAMES - DAY SIX (MONDAY)

10am: Kathleen Noble (Rowing - Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F 2)

TUESDAY, JUL 30 - DAY 7

1:39pm: Gloria Muzito (Swimming - Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats)

FRIDAY, AUG 2 - DAY 10

12pm: Jesse Ssengonzi (Swimming - Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats)

7.10pm: Joy Cheptoyek, Sarah Chelangat, Belinda Chemutai (Athletics - Women’s 5000m Heats)

8.45pm: Halimah Nakaayi (Athletics - Women’s 800m Heats)