Park dominance comes under scrutiny

With six matches to go, betPawa Futsal League defending champions are having more questions than answers. They normally open wide margins but an unimaginable slim lead is what they have heading into the title bend.

Park lead the table with 41 points with Mengo City in hot pursuit with 39 points. It seems a two-team race as third-placed Nansana ASKA have 33 points with Kabowa Dream Team fourth on 31 points.

Head coach Alex Segawa is still confident of his team's abilities.

"The good thing is that we're getting the job done and things only get harder as the season comes to an end. But I should say we are in a good place," Segawa said.

After a dominant 6-1 win over Edgars last week, Park face a daunting challenge against former champions Kabowa Dream Team.

Segawa aid they are ready for whatever crosses their path.

"We're fully prepared to take on the challenge. Six games to go and every game is going to be played like the last one," he said.

George Manda, whose Kabowa side lost 3-2 to Park during a close game in the first round said they are focused on stopping Park’s dominance.

“If they keep winning the league becomes boring. We want to do our best on the field and leave the task to others,” Manda said.

Mengo City, who are on a 15-match unbeaten streak play Lubaga Grameen in what should be a highly anticipated late game.

Action begins at 4 PM with a highly anticipated clash between Kisugu and Kabuusu Clouds, both boasting formidable attacks. Following that, Nansana ASKA and Crown Lubiri, mid-table rivals, will face off. Edgars will then challenge QC Mbarara's strength in the day's other fixture.

Elsewhere, Ugandan referee Brian Emmy Nsubuga has been selected to officiate at the 2025 Futsal Women’s AFCON in Morocco. Nsubuga, who will serve as an assistant referee, is among 30 match officials chosen from 12 African countries. The 2025 Futsal Women’s AFCON will take place in Rabat from April 22 to 30.

betPawa Futsal League

Friday fixtures

Kisugu vs Kabuusu Clouds, 4pm

Nansana Aska vs Crowns Lubiri, 5pm

Park vs Kabowa, 6pm

Edgars vs QC Mbarara, 7pm

Lubaga Grameen vs Mengo, 8pm