Parliament returns Sports Bill to committee

The Sports Bill passed by Parliament in March was last month returned to the house by President Yoweri Museveni for further consideration.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among sent the Bill back to the Committee on Education of Sport for further reconsideration.

The President wants Parliament to redefine the term "representatives" in Clause 2 of the bill. This clause talks about the objective of the act as to promote recreation and sport for the citizens of Uganda.

Therefore in accordance with that objective, the government is supposed to facilitate activities of national teams and athletes representing Uganda in international competitions. It is likely that the President wants to know what this representation entails.

NCS Board



According to the Parliament's website, President Musevni also noted that Section 32 (2) on the composition of the board should be amended.

"He added the board should consist of the chairperson and other six members; a representative from the ministry responsible for sports, two representatives from any two traditional regions of Uganda, a representative of the National Sports Association, a representative of the athletes, a representative of the private sector and a person with experience in sports administration.

Museveni also emphasized that a member of the board referred to in subsection (2) shall be a person with knowledge and experience in sports administration."

During harmonization of the private member Moses Magogo and the government bills, the Committee on Education and Sports resolved that this board consists of representatives from; the ministry responsible for sports, Uganda Olympic Committee, education institutions elected by education institutions, private sector nominated by their foundation and is not part of any federation, and three others from federations - one of whom shall be a person with disability.

President Museveni, however, seems to be pushing for a smaller board and proposes that the minister shall appoint the members of the board taking into consideration the interest of the sports sector, its shareholders, Persons with Disabilities and gender balance.

Other matters



Under the schedules is a list of sports and the president wants kick boxing struck off the list as its federation is no longer recognized by NCS. This is probably where the biggest debate will be as blacklisting a leadership of the federation does not necessarily mean the sport is non-existent.

The Parliament's website also seems to suggest that archery was omitted in the schedule of the Bill that was sent to the President as he asked that the sport be included.