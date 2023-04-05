Parliamentary Committee recommends Forensic Audit into NCS, federations

Matters of funding in sports have become so complicated that everyone could be sucked in.

This is after the Select Committee constituted by Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Annet Among on November 10, 2022 to investigate the operations of National Council of Sports (NCS) called for the Auditor General to conduct a forensic audit on the body and all federations affiliated to it. This, the Committee - which presented its findings on the floor in Tuesday - prays is done within a week of Parliament adopting the report.

The recommendation is the major highlight of the 47-page report that the chairperson of this Committee Hon. Laura Kanushu, Member of Parliament for Persons With Disabilities (PWD National), presented to Parliament on Tuesday.

Debate on the report which covers funding for the quarter one (Q1) and two (Q2) of the financial year 2022/23 was, however, adjourned to April 12 by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Releases to NCS

The Committee established that of the Shs47.8bn appropriated by Parliament and approved by Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED), just Shs19.6bn - 41 percent of the sports budget - had been released to NCS by December 31, 2022.

NCS planned to receive Shs7.8bn for Q1 but received Shs9.3bn some of which came in bits in July and September. In Q2, NCS received Shs10bn instead of the expected Shs23bn.

If you remove the money meant for NCS operations, gratuity and wages, about Shs15bn went to federations in these six months.

The Committee says that the late and short releases to NCS led to borrowing from both the body and its federations. This they argue is unsustainable and illegal as it contravenes Section 36 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which essentially only allows the line Minister to authorize borrowing on behalf of government.

No funding policy

The Committee says that they could not verify the argument that NCS apportion funds based on prioritization of sports where Uganda have a comparative advantage as there was no evidence of such resolutions in the minutes of NCS board meetings.

Also some federation presidents like boxing's Moses Muhangi accused NCS general secretary and accounting officer Dr. Bernard Ogwel of asking them to requisition for a certain amount of money before determining what to release. Muhangi told the Committee that Ogwel asked UBF to send a budget of Shs500m before remitting just Shs133m. But the Committee says they could not verify this claim.

However, the Committee says there are indeed inconsistencies in how NCS disburses money to federations.

Whereas a total of Shs15,479,393,123 was released by MoFPED to NCS for federations for Q1 and Q2, a total of Shs15,374,430,984 was disbursed by NCS to federations. To break it down, NCS disbursed an addition of Shs757,627,749 above what was approved by MoFPED for Q1 but then released Shs862,589,888 less than was expected of it in Q2.

NCS did not explain the variances but neither does the Committee accuse them of not being able to trace where the remainder of the money is.

Inconsistencies in accountability

Of the disbursed money, the Committee found that NCS sent Shs9,348,826,024 to 46 out of the 51 federations and associations between July and December last year.

The remaining Shs6,025,604,960 was for the Commonwealth and lslamic Solidarity Games in Birmingham and Turkey respectively but NCS struggled to fully account for the Games.

Despite saying they spent Shs4,865b on Birmingham and sending accountability twice to the Committee, NCS could in the end only account for Shs 4,833,041,562 - a shortage of Shs31,958,438.

For Konya, NCS said they spent Shs1,160,604,960 but presented to varying accountabilities showing expenditures of Shs1,177,447,310 and later Shs1,231,603,310.

The Committee also found that whereas NCS accounted for the release of Shs458m to Uganda Rugby Union, there was an additional Shs224,112,000 sent to the same body on July 27, 2022 that is not accounted for.

The committee agrees that Section 45 (4) of the PFMA mandates Ogwel to remit funds in accordance with the approved NCS plan. This was also further backed by the Solicitor General when he opined in January that NCS could ditch Parliament's decision to ring-fence funds for federations due to the inconsistent releases from MoFPED and instead work within their means.

However, the controversy here is that the Committee in the same statement find Ogwel still culpable because some federations did not receive funds as approved while some did not receive anything at all.

The Committee say this decision led to withdrawal of national teams from tournaments and qualifiers, particularly She Cranes who dropped in ranking from sixth to seventh in the World for not taking part in the World cup qualifiers in South Africa last August thereby attracting a fine of £5,000 (about Shs23.5m).

There were additional claims from netball and boxing that NCS, spends funds on their behalf contrary to Section 45 of the PFMA. The Committee says this was substantiated by the Auditor General in his report on the 'Special Audit on the releases made by NCS to the boxing federation.'

The Committee, however, says that the allegations of Council requesting federations to account for funds not received by them as previously made by Muhangi and netball (UNF) president Sarah Babirye could not be substantiated due to insufficient evidence.

Furthermore, the Committee noted that several federations did not account for the funds that where disbursed to them but also found that some of these continue to get funding from NCS. Out of the 51 registered federations, only 27 had submitted audited books of accounts by end of 2021/2022.

Money from NCS facilities

The Minister of State for. Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Amos Lugoiobi informed the Committee that they tasked NCS to collect revenues worth Shs1.95bn from its facilities (pitches, parking, offices, billboard, wall advertisements, billboards) for this financial year.

This is non-tax revenue which is supposed to be paid by clients through the Uganda Revenue Authority which directly sends it to the consolidated fund.

NCS, however, argued their projection of these funds was Shs781,466,375 and it was approved by the Ministry of Finance. And that it had even collected Shs567,228,000 - 72.58 percent of this projection by end of 2022.

The Committee noted that the inconsistencies in projections between NCS and MoFPED make it hard for both to plan.

They also noted that some clients are still hiring the pitches through cash payments while it also wondered how NCS still have in their projections hopes of making money off; the Africell adverts on the wall of their complex yet the company became defunct in October 2021 plus get rent from UNF which also left Lugogo for Old Kampala.

NCS Funds

Total Appropriated - Shs47.8bn

Total Release for Q1 & Q2 - Shs19.6bn

Quarter 1

Expectation - Shs7.8 bn

Received - Shs9.3bn

Quarter 2

Expectation - Shs23bn

Received - Shs10bn

Disbursement to federations

MoFPED Release for Q1: 7,153,481,801

NCS Disbursement to feds: 7,911,101,509

*NCS released Shs757,627,749 more than expected

MoFPED Release for Q2: 8,325,911,322

NCS Disbursement to feds: 7,463,321,434

*NCS released Shs862,589,888 less than expected

Money to federations: Shs9,348,826,024

Money for major Games: Shs6,025,604,960

