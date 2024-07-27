Pawns to Kings: Young players vie for chess supremacy

The 3rd edition of the Hisense Chess Tournament has officially kicked off at the Arirang Hotel & Restaurant, featuring a two-day competition that will run until July 28. Organized by Hisense Uganda and the event boasts five age categories: U10, U12, U14, U16, and U18.

With a time control of 45 minutes per game plus an additional 10 seconds per move for recording, the matches promise to be intense and fast-paced. The tournament has attracted a record number of participants, highlighting the growing popularity of chess among the youth.

The opening ceremony saw organizers and sponsors share their excitement and expectations, with a focus on nurturing young talent and promoting chess as a valuable educational tool. Hisense Uganda's representative emphasized the company's commitment to supporting youth development through such initiatives.

As the first rounds commenced, the atmosphere was calm, with students focused on their games, strategizing their moves, and recording each play meticulously. Parents and supporters filled the venue, cheering on the young players and contributing to the lively environment.

Students, each paying an entry fee of UGX 50,000, are competing for fantastic prizes, including 50" TV screens, RD270 fridges, 25-liter microwaves, and H50 smartphones. The event is overseen by FA/FI Sonko Mathias Allan, ensuring a smooth and successful tournament.

The tournament aims to provide an experience beyond just winning, focusing on learning, camaraderie, and developing critical thinking, patience, and strategic planning skills. The winners are expected to compete internationally, and the chess community eagerly awaits the outcome.