Pendo: The small details will matter at African Juniors

Dolphins Swim Club coach Tonnie Kasujja has told his swimmer Pendo Kaumi that his work is cut out.

Kaumi, 17, dreams of swimming at the Olympics someday. The next ones will come when he is 21 and probably at the peak of his swimming.

“He knows that he needs top performances at all international events and that starts with this one,” Kasujja said as the swimmer joins seven others to represent Uganda at the April 30 – May 3 Africa Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

“He wants to make the best times in his races, especially the 100m butterfly and freestyle. Once this is achieved, it will help him qualify for the World Juniors in Romania (due August 19-24).”

Kaumi will celebrate his 18th birthday in Cairo. He believes he is part of a formidable team that includes male swimmers; Peterson Inhensiko from Gators, Heer Usadadiya of Aqua Akii, and his Dolphins teammate Ian Aziku. The team also includes female swimmers; Charlotte Sanford of Sailfish, Rahmah Nakasule of Kampala Aquatic, Tara Kisawuzi of Gators, and Peyton Suubi from Jaguar.

“First the call up was not expected. I was not in the best shape when it happened (in early February). But I am fitter now and I have had a good gala,” Kaumi said when we spoke on the sidelines of the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National League II in mid-May.

Kaumi’s call-up started building up during his participation at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CWG) in Trinidad and Tobago and was probably sealed by his 2024 performances in the USF Nationals and Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships in Burundi.

“I am sure it (Cairo) will not be a big difference from what I saw at the CWG. But it is the underwaters, turns, starts, the small things will matter. I want to make some new personal best even for the long distance events,” Kaumi added.

Hey brother…

Pendo went to the CWG with his older brother Tendo Kaumi, who is now on scholarship in Hungary. Tendo, 19, who had actually quit swimming during the Covid period before making an about turn much later, turned his career around big time and even went to the Africa Juniors in Mauritius in December 2023 and then to the African Games in Ghana last year before taking part in the World Championships in Hungary last December.

Tendo was among the first people to congratulate Pendo on his selection and has even promised a gift.

“Tendo was excited and wants to bring me a costume. He told me that he reached the finals of 50m free and 50m backstroke in Mauritius. He says he did not do well in the finals as he had done in the heats because he thought it would be a walkthrough.

Built for it. Pendo Kaumi psyches up for a race at a recent competition.

“He has told me to prepare for anything and not to be surprised,” Pendo shared.

Exciting team

Pendo is also excited about combining with the rest of the team in the relays. National team coach Latif Kajumbi has a few decisions to make about the relays. Aziku will definitely take care of the breaststroke leg in the medley relay.

But the leg Kaumi takes could depend on where his younger teammates Inhensiko and Usadadiya feel more comfortable.

“I am loving it. I think I will do the fly (for the boys’ medley relay). The girls also give us interesting options for the mixed relays.

“I hope we can reach the semis in the relays and see if we can attempt to bring down the national records (for both mixed and gender freestyle and medley relays). Overall, we have not yet talked about expectations.

“But we will do good. We are all friends and we have done several galas together outside the country. I actually went with Charlotte to Trinidad,” Kaumi said.

Pendo at a glance

Name: Calvin Moses Pendo Kaumi

Date of birth: May 3, 2007

Club: Dolphins

Major events: Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, Africa Aquatics Zone IV Championships, various Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships