Pictorial: Day One filled with emotion in and out of the pool

Teammates. Christine Kesende (L) and Grace Kigundu compete in the women masters' 50m breaststroke


By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

It was also a sound decision because just after the swimming delegation had left, Police fired teargas into the mammoth crowd to calm matters.

Day One of the Africa Aquatics Zone III Swimming Championships running at Kasarani Aquatics Centre in Nairobi got underway on Thursday.

But despite an engaging morning for the swimmers, the action was cut short as a mammoth crowd descended on Kasarani in the afternoon to mourn the death of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

PHOTOS/AMINAH BABIRYE 

Margins. Malcolm Nahamya in the 17 & Over boys' 200m backstroke


One for the team. Paloma Kirabo in the 15-16 girls' 50m breaststroke


Louder and stronger. Parents and masters swimmers from Uganda cheer on 

Leading. Captain Ampaire Namanya bagged silver in the 17 & Over boys' 50m breaststroke


Uganda Aquatics vice president Peter Mugisha with masters' gold 


Double act. Tara Kisawuzi got 200m backstroke gold and 50m breaststroke silver in the 17 & Over girls' category


Example. Donald Rukare puts in action both administratively and in the pool



